Ex-NFL RB Warrick Dunn Donates 173rd Home to Single Parent Through Foundation

J. Meric/Getty Images

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Warrick Dunn, in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas and West Pasco Counties, donated his 173rd home to a single mother recently.

of the Tampa Bay Times reported on Dunn and the donation of a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home in St. Petersburg, Florida, to LaToya Reedy, who is a single mother of an 18-year-old son.

Reedy and her son previously lived together in one room of a house where they rotated who would sleep in a bed and shared one bathroom with five family members.

Dunn's mother died when he was 17 years old. He began his initiative to help single mothers as a way to honor his own.

"I've used this program as therapy," Dunn said. "Every time I hand over those keys there's a little piece of my mom and the things she wanted."

Aaron's provided $10,000 worth of furniture and other appliances for the home, and healthcare provider Cigna helped with $10,000 of groceries and assistance on the home's down payment.

"Being a homeowner now, I can be at home," Reedy said. "I can be at peace. I can bring sweet memories to my house, and I can have my family and my friends over. I have a home now, and that's something that I've always wanted for my son, and for myself."

Dunn made three Pro Bowls as an NFL running back, playing for the Bucs and Atlanta Falcons. He won the 2004 NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his work in the community.