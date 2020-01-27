Starling Marte Reportedly Traded to Diamondbacks from Pirates for Prospects

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Starling Marte has been with the Pittsburgh Pirates his entire career, but that will change heading into the 2020 season.

Pittsburgh have agreed to trade Marte to the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Arizona is sending two prospects to the Pirates as part of the deal.



Heyman and Robert Murray reported the Pirates will receive Brennan Malone, Liover Peguero and $250,000 in international money in return for Marte.

This decision comes after the Pirates elected to pick up Marte's option for the 2020 campaign, which pays him $11.5 million. According to Spotrac, the contract features a $12.5 million option for 2021 with a $2 million buyout clause.

Despite the National League Central club picking up the option, Marte's name was included in trade rumors during the offseason.

Heyman reported the Diamondbacks and the San Diego Padres were interested in him. Heyman and MLB insider Robert Murray also reported the New York Mets were interested in him because they were looking for a "strong defender" and right-handed bat.

Marte fits the bill as someone who developed into a cornerstone of the Pirates franchise.

He was a 2016 All-Star with a .311/.362/.456 slash line and 47 steals, and he won Gold Gloves in 2015 and 2016 when he was primarily a left fielder. He was responsible for plus-82 total defensive runs saved in left field from 2012 through 2017, per FanGraphs, although he was at minus-nine in center field this past year.

Marte also helped lead the Pirates to the playoffs three straight years from 2013 through 2015. Pittsburgh lost two National League Wild Card Games during that span but won that contest in 2013 before losing to the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Division Series.

There are some concerns that come with Marte for the Diamondbacks outside of his less-than-stellar defense in center field. He is 31 years old and was shut down in September 2019 after suffering a wrist injury and playing just 132 games in a lost season.

Still, he impressed before the physical setback and slashed .295/.342/.503 with a career-best 23 home runs and 82 RBI. The power has been a welcome development to his game of late seeing how he drilled 20 long balls in 2018 after hitting just seven in 2017 and nine in 2016.

He also still flashed speed on the bases with 25 steals.

While the Pirates are moving in a different direction after they fired Clint Hurdle following nine seasons and three straight years of finishing in fourth or last place in the NL Central, Marte could provide veteran leadership and stability to the Diamondbacks' clubhouse in 2020 and beyond.

He brings postseason experience, power at the plate, speed on the bases and a proven glove to the outfield and figures to be a key piece in any potential playoff push for a team with enough talent to challenge in the National League West.