NFL Week 7 Picks: Predictions for Each Game's Odds and Over-Under Lines

The Kansas City Chiefs may end their two-game losing streak Thursday, but it could come in a low-scoring affair.

The Chiefs and Denver Broncos have struggled to score in the last two weeks, but that did not stop the oddsmakers from setting a high over-under.

One of Sunday's most intriguing matchups pits a pair of rookie quarterbacks against each other. Kyler Murray has had some success lately, but he may be stopped by the New York Giants' defense.

Daniel Jones started out 2-0, but he has now suffered two straight losses. If he bounces back Sunday, the Giants could end up in a decent NFC East position.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 17

Kansas City (-3) at Denver (Over/Under: 49) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 20

Miami at Buffalo (-17) (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville (-4) at Cincinnati (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Green Bay (-6) (O/U: 47) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis (Pick 'Em) (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Atlanta (O/U: 54.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota (-1.5) at Detroit (O/U: 45) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at New York Giants (-3) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington (O/U: 41.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee (-2) (O/U: 39.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3) (O/U: 38) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5) (O/U: 49) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3) (O/U: 49) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 21

New England (-10) at New York Jets (O/U: 42.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Best Bets

Kansas City at Denver (Under 49)

Kansas City has put up 37 points in the last two weeks, while Denver has 36 in the same span.

If the low-scoring trends continue, Thursday's meeting at Mile High Stadium will go under the current line of 49 points.

Denver's three home games featured an average of 32 total points, and seven of the last eight games played there have failed to reach 49.

A year ago, the two sides hit 50 in Denver, but that was only due to a late Kareem Hunt rushing touchdown.

If you apply the over/under to the past six Thursday games, only two would have gone over, with New England's win over the New York Giants being a push. However, the Thursday points average sits much lower at 40.5 per game.

The Broncos' defense could be the key to the under, as they held the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee under 250 total yards in Weeks 5 and 6.

In the last two weeks, Kansas City produced its two lowest totals after producing over 400 yards in four straight games.

Patrick Mahomes has one touchdown pass in his three trips to Denver, and he is going up against a passing defense that held half of its foes under 200 yards.

Turnovers could also halt offensive progress, as Denver has eight giveaways and Kansas City owns nine takeaways, with three coming in Week 6.

If most of those trends continue Thursday, we could witness a low-scoring affair dominated by defense.

Arizona at New York Giants (-3)

By the end of Week 7, the New York Giants could be in a tie for second place in the NFC East.

If they beat Arizona, the Giants would be level on record with the loser of the Philadelphia-Dallas Sunday night game.

New York is 1-2 at MetLife Stadium, but the two defeats have come against playoff contenders Buffalo and Minnesota.

At the moment, Arizona is closer to Washington, who the Giants beat 24-3, than the Bills and Vikings when it comes to postseason potential.

Pat Shurmur's team also has the capabilities to limit Kyler Murray's production. It has not allowed 300 passing yards at home, and it forced five turnovers versus Washington and Minnesota.

Arizona's defense conceded at least 340 total yards to its six opponents, and it let up 810 in two road contests.

The Cardinals could be gashed again if the Giants get a few offensive players back. According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman and Evan Engram all participated in Monday's practice.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported Monday that Barkley and Engram "have a chance to play."

If Barkley is active, he could thrive against an Arizona unit that has let up triple digits in rushing yards every week.

Even if he is not at 100 percent, a combination of Barkley, Elijhaa Penny, Buck Allen and Jones could wear down the Cardinals and force them to commit more numbers in the box.

If that occurs, Jones could matriculate passes through the secondary with Golden Tate, Darius Slayton and possibly Engram as his top targets.

Turnovers could become an advantage for New York since it forced eight over the last four games. If it puts Murray under pressure, the rookie quarterback might let the game slip away.

In Arizona's three losses, the average scoring margin is 13.6, so if the Giants' defense thrives, it could earn its second double-digit win at home.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference

