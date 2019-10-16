NFL Predictions Week 7: Picks and Projections for Top Underdogs' Upset Bids

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

There could be upsets during Week 7 of the NFL season, but don't go in expecting anything major.

While there are some underdogs with a decent chance of winning this week, many of the top teams, including the 6-0 New England Patriots and 5-0 San Francisco 49ers, should have no trouble pulling out victories. That should also be the case for numerous teams with only one loss entering this week.

Heading into Week 7, here are predictions for every game this week, as well as several underdogs to consider betting on.

Week 7 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Kansas City (-3) at Denver

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta

Miami at Buffalo (-17)

Jacksonville (-4) at Cincinnati

Minnesota (-1.5) at Detroit

Oakland at Green Bay (-6)

Houston at Indianapolis (Even)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-3)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (-2)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3)

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets

Underdog Watch

This might not be a huge week for potential underdogs, but there are a few to consider betting on.

Two of them are familiar underdogs over the past several weeks—the Saints and Cardinals.

New Orleans isn't your typical team for an upset pick, as it's 5-1 and one of the best teams in the NFL so far this season. However, the Saints were underdogs two of the past three weeks for games against the Cowboys and Jaguars, both of which they won.

Like last week at Jacksonville, New Orleans will be an underdog on the road on Sunday when it travels to Chicago. This could be a defensive battle, as the Saints and Bears have two of the top defenses in the NFC through six weeks of the season.

The difference? New Orleans' offense has also played well being guided by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, filling in for injured starter Drew Brees, while Chicago's offense has not been as good, whether Mitchell Trubisky or Chase Daniel has been at quarterback.

The Saints and Bears should play a close game. But expect running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas to make some big plays for New Orleans and be the difference in the game.

The Cardinals have won back-to-back games after going winless through the first four weeks, as they've notched victories over the Bengals and Falcons. Those aren't the best wins, but they'll be playing another opponent on their level this week when they travel to take on the Giants.

Of course, the result of this matchup could depend on how many of New York's injured players on offense return. Running back Saquon Barkley, wide receiver Sterling Shepard and tight end Evan Engram all missed the Giants' game against the Patriots last Thursday.

But the Cardinals should play a competitive game either way, as their offense has been playing well with rookie quarterback Kyler Murray continuing to improve. In this past Sunday's win over the Falcons, Murray set new bests in completion percentage (73), passing touchdowns (three) and quarterback rating (128.2) while throwing for 340 yards.

Arizona has played close games against Detroit and Baltimore in addition to its two wins. Expect the Cardinals to do that again the Giants, and they could potentially build on the recent momentum with another win.

One final underdog to consider is the Chargers, who have struggled during a 2-4 start. But they'll be playing another 2-4 team this week when they travel to take on the Titans.

Both of these teams haven't played well to this point, as Los Angeles and Tennessee have each lost five of six after winning its season opener. The Chargers and Titans both only won in Week 4 during that stretch.

However, Tennessee is making a quarterback change this week, with Ryan Tannehill supposed to start over Marcus Mariota. That likely won't improve the Titans' offense, while the Chargers could have playmakers such as running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Keenan Allen step up with big games.

This is a matchup that could go either way, but the Chargers at least have a solid chance of pulling off the road upset.