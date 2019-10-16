Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top Players and Matchups for All Positions

James Kenney/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills typically rely on their defense to win games, but their offense is poised for a strong showing this week. And that's because they're going up against the winless Dolphins at home.

Get ready for a one-sided game in Buffalo's favor on Sunday, when the Bills will be fresh coming off a bye week and have the opportunity to score a lot of touchdowns against Miami, which is allowing 439.8 yards and 36 points per game, both of which rank last in the NFL.

That means big days for Bills players in fantasy football, some of whom may still be available in your league. So make sure you've checked the waiver wire for any potential Buffalo players who could make an impact in your matchup this week.

Heading into Week 7, here's a look at the top fantasy players and matchups at every position for this week.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at SEA)

2. Russell Wilson, SEA (vs. BAL)

3. Josh Allen, BUF (vs. MIA)

4. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at DEN)

5. Matt Ryan, ATL (vs. LAR)

6. Deshaun Watson, HOU (at IND)

7. Kyler Murray, ARI (at NYG)

8. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. PHI)

9. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. OAK)

10. Carson Wentz, PHI (at DAL)

11. Gardner Minshew II, JAC (at CIN)

12. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. ARI)

Josh Allen hasn't been a top fantasy quarterback through six weeks of the season, but he's definitely a player you want in your lineup this week when his Bills host the Dolphins.

Per standard ESPN scoring, the 23-year-old has only reached 20 fantasy points once in Buffalo's first five games. But coming off a bye week and facing Miami, which is allowing an NFL-high 24.8 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks, he should have no problem putting up his best numbers of the year.

Allen remains a dual threat as he can also run, and he could get into the end zone using his feet on Sunday against the Dolphins. That would be an added bonus, because he'll likely pick up a lot of yards through the air against a weak Miami secondary.

Although Allen isn't always an easy QB1 to plug into your lineup, treat him as such this week.

Running Back

1. Saquon Barkley, NYG (vs. ARI)

2. Leonard Fournette, JAC (at CIN)

3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at DET)

4. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. PHI)

5. David Johnson, ARI (at NYG)

6. Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (vs. NE)

7. Chris Carson, SEA (vs. BAL)

8. Todd Gurley, LAR (at ATL)

9. Alvin Kamara, NO (at CHI)

10. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. OAK)

11. Phillip Lindsay, DEN (vs. KC)

12. Tevin Coleman, SF (at WAS)

13. Derrick Henry, TEN (vs. LAC)

14. Devonta Freeman, ATL (vs. LAR)

15. Kerryon Johnson, DET (vs. MIN)

16. Marlon Mack, IND (vs. HOU)

17. James White, NE (at NYJ)

18. Melvin Gordon, LAC (at TEN)

19. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. JAC)

20. Mark Ingram, BAL (at SEA)

21. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TEN)

22. Josh Jacobs, OAK (at GB)

23. Royce Freeman, DEN (vs. KC)

24. Damien Williams, KC (at DEN)

Saquon Barkley fantasy owners, this may be the week you've been waiting for. After missing the Giants' last three games with an ankle injury, he is practicing for New York this week, and he even took to Twitter to hint at an imminent return.

If the 22-year-old is active for Sunday's game, get him back into your lineup. The Cardinals are allowing 132.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst in the NFL.

It's possible the Giants could limit Barkley's workload a bit to ease him back into action, but that shouldn't matter. He'll make the most of his carries and likely have a big fantasy day in the process.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, NO (at CHI)

2. Julio Jones, ATL (vs. LAR)

3. Tyreek Hill, KC (at DEN)

4. Davante Adams, GB (vs. OAK)

5. Cooper Kupp, LAR (at ATL)

6. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. PHI)

7. DeAndre Hopkins, HOU (at IND)

8. Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. MIN)

9. Julian Edelman, NE (at NYJ)

10. Adam Thielen, MIN (at DET)

11. T.Y. Hilton, IND (vs. HOU)

12. Tyler Boyd, CIN (vs. JAC)

13. Keenan Allen, LAC (at TEN)

14. Courtland Sutton, DEN (vs. KC)

15. DJ Chark, JAC (at CIN)

16. Tyler Lockett, SEA (vs. BAL)

17. Will Fuller, HOU (at IND)

18. Robert Woods, LAR (at ATL)

19. Calvin Ridley, ATL (vs. LAR)

20. Alshon Jeffery, PHI (at DAL)

21. Larry Fitzgerald, ARI (at NYG)

22. Tyrell Williams, OAK (at GB)

23. Michael Gallup, DAL (vs. PHI)

24. Stefon Diggs, MIN (at DET)

There are some injury concerns for a pair of the top fantasy wide receivers heading into this week.

Packers receiver Davante Adams has missed the last two games with a turf toe injury, but he could return for Green Bay's home matchup against Oakland on Sunday.

The 26-year-old doesn't have a touchdown this season, but he had 10 receptions for 180 yards against the Eagles in Week 4, his last game before the injury.

If Adams is healthy enough to play this week, put him in your lineup. The Packers need another top target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field, and the Raiders allow the eight-most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Another injury to keep an eye on is Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper's bruised thigh, which he suffered during the loss to the Jets on Sunday.

It's unclear how severe this injury could become, but if the 25-year-old plays this week, he's a definite WR1 against the Eagles, who have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers this season.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (at DEN)

2. Austin Hooper, ATL (vs. LAR)

3. Evan Engram, NYG (vs. ARI)

4. Mark Andrews, BAL (at SEA)

5. Darren Waller, OAK (at GB)

6. George Kittle, SF (at WAS)

7. Zach Ertz, PHI (at DAL)

8. Hunter Henry, LAC (at TEN)

9. Delanie Walker, TEN (vs. LAC)

10. Gerald Everett, LAR (at ATL)

11. Jimmy Graham, GB (vs. OAK)

12. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. MIN)

Like Giants teammate Barkley, Evan Engram could return from injury on Sunday against the Cardinals. He missed New York's game at New England last Thursday with a knee injury.

Engram fantasy owners will hope he can play, and not just because he's one of the best at the position in the league. The Cardinals have had a lot of trouble stopping opposing tight ends this season, allowing seven touchdowns to tight ends including at least one in five of their first six games.

So, if the 25-year-old is on the field, he's getting in the end zone. Just make sure to monitor his status up until Sunday and have a backup plan if needed.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Buffalo (vs. MIA)

2. Chicago (vs. NO)

3. New England (at NYJ)

4. San Francisco (at WAS)

5. New Orleans (at CHI)

6. Seattle (vs. BAL)

7. L.A. Chargers (at TEN)

8. Jacksonville (at CIN)

9. Green Bay (vs. OAK)

10. Kansas City (at DEN)

11. Arizona (at NYG)

12. Houston (at IND)

The Patriots' defense and special teams units are on an unbelievable run, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

In last week's win over the Giants, the Pats scored touchdowns on a blocked punt and a fumble recovery. Their defense and special teams units have combined for five touchdowns in six games this season.

New England has a talented offense, but its defense may be an even bigger strength. The Patriots have allowed only 48 total points during their 6-0 start, and if you were fortunate enough to draft/add them to your fantasy team, you're going to be in good shape at this position for the whole season.

Kicker

1. Matt Prater, DET (vs. MIN)

2. Greg Zuerlein, LAR (at ATL)

3. Robbie Gould, SF (at WAS)

4. Josh Lambo, JAC (at CIN)

5. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. KC)

6. Harrison Butker, KC (at DEN)

7. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at NYG)

8. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. OAK)

9. Chase McLaughlin, LAC (at TEN)

10. Jason Myers, SEA (vs. BAL)

11. Adam Vinatieri, IND (vs. HOU)

12. Brett Maher, DAL (vs. PHI)

If Zane Gonzalez is available in your league—and he very well could be, as he was owned in only 59.3 percent of ESPN leagues as of Tuesday night—then go pick him up. Because he's likely doing much better than the kicker on your team this season.

The 24-year-old ranks fourth in ESPN fantasy points entering Week 7, as he's kicking well in his first full season with Arizona. He is 16-for-19 on field goals and 10-for-10 on extra points. And the Cardinals' offense is playing better of late, so he should continue to get plenty of kicking opportunities.

Over the past two games, Gonzalez has six field goals and six extra points. This is a kicker who needs to be starting in fantasy leagues.