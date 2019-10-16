Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Reviewing Fantasy Football's Top Fringe Starters

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Each week, our sample size gets fatter and we have more input to feed into our lineup decisions—hopefully that means easier choices moving forward.

In Week 6, my starts and sits finished 8.8 spots higher and 11 spots lower, respectively, than their FantasyPros rankings projected. That was nice, and maybe a bit lucky, but it's time to keep momentum up and lock down which fringe starters should be started or benched for fantasy football's seventh week.

Assuming standard (non-points-per-reception, four-points-per-passing-touchdowns), 12-team league compositions, we'll use FantasyPros' rankings to determine two players from each position who are likely to be on the fringe (ranked near 12 for quarterbacks and tight ends; 24 for running backs and wide receivers) and explain why you should start or sit them.

Quarterback

Start: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (vs. ARI)

Rank: 14

It is the shootout of the week. The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants each rank in the bottom five for yards allowed, and in the bottom 10 for points allowed, per game. Due to their inability to stop anyone on defense, they also rank in the top 10 for pass attempts per game.

Before losing the majority of his weapons, Daniel Jones had shown flashes of arm and leg talent.

Those weapons should be back this week, and although Patrick Peterson is returning for Arizona in this game, the Cardinals defense still has enough holes that Danny Dimes should be able to put up a strong fantasy performance in what should be the surprise shootout of the week.

Sit: Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (at WAS)

Rank: 13

Throwing just 29.2 times per game, Jimmy Garoppolo's role as a high-floor, low-ceiling game manager pushes him out of QB1 territory moving forward.

Even against the dismal Washington Redskins, the 27-year-old isn't likely to light the scoreboard up as his 5-0 San Francisco 49ers can comfortably continue to lean on their running game and defense.

Running Back

Start: Frank Gore and Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (vs. MIA)

Rank: 32 and 40

Frank Gore is the obvious start here, as fellow veteran starting running back Adrian Peterson just put up 118 yards against the woeful Miami Dolphins in Week 6.

Gore is, and has been, the starter for the Buffalo Bills and is therefore likely to capitalize on a lot of touches.

Devin Singletary should also be in flex consideration, though. He's working back from a hamstring injury so touches will be limited, but he's been wildly efficient on limited touches all season and that shouldn't change against Miami.

Sit: Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (at TEN)

Rank: 18

In terms of comfort, little about Melvin Gordon's situation is working in favor for his fantasy projection.

The Los Angeles Chargers offensive line has appeared nonexistent, their offense has consequently stagnated and, as he works back from the holdout, he remains in a committee with Austin Ekeler.

This week, Gordon goes up against the Tennessee Titans who have allowed just three touchdowns to running backs this season. Considering his situation and the unideal matchup, he is a risky flex at best until things clear up in Los Angeles.

Wide Receiver

Start: Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals (at NYG)

Rank: 38

Have I mentioned that the Giants and Cardinals game is likely to feature much more offense than defense?

In four games, Christian Kirk is averaging 9.3 targets. His role is vital to Arizona's uptempo offense and, as he has seemingly recovered from an ankle injury that kept him out for two weeks, the 22-year-old should resume right where he left off in a plus-matchup.

Sit: Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (vs. NO)

Rank: 25

Averaging 8.6 targets and 75.4 yards per game, Allen Robinson has been great for fantasy managers this season. So were Mike Evans, Amari Cooper and DJ Chark Jr.—until they were consecutively shadowed by Marshon Lattimore over the past three weeks. Combined, those three have totaled 91 yards against the New Orleans Saints' rejuvenated corner.

As the Chicago Bears' best receiving threat, Robinson should receive some Lattimore treatment in Week 7 and that's enough to keep him out of fantasy lineups.

Tight End

Start: Evan Engram, New York Giants (vs. ARI)

Rank: 14

A possibility that Evan Engram misses Sunday's feast with the Cardinals is likely baked into his FantasyPros ranking. But, already practicing on Monday after being questionable for last week's Thursday Night Football contest, he feels probable to start in a dreamlike matchup.

In six games, the Cardinals have allowed 599 yards and seven touchdowns to tight ends. That's a full 102 yards and three touchdowns more than any other team.

If Engram does play, he should be TE1 on the week. If he doesn't, then Rhett Ellison is likely to finish in the top 12 at the position.

Sit: Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (vs. HOU)

Rank: 13

Eric Ebron relied on a magical connection with Andrew Luck to provide huge production in 2018. Now, the quarterback is gone and, poetically, the tight end's touchdowns per game have dropped from 0.86 to 0.33.

Without those scores, Ebron is as difficult to start as they get. He has just 20 targets and nine receptions all year. That volume didn't bump with T.Y. Hilton out and it is unlikely to upon the wide receiver's return. The waiver wire beckons for last season's TE4.