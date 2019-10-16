NFL Power Rankings 2019: Team Records and Standings Predictions for Week 7

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

For the New England Patriots, this isn't that new. But for the San Francisco 49ers, this is a unique position to be in.

The Patriots and 49ers are the only two undefeated teams remaining entering Week 7 of the NFL season, and the two franchises have had some differences over their recent history.

This is the fourth time that New England has started a season 6-0, with all of those campaigns coming since 2004. The last time it opened with six straight wins was 2015. Meanwhile, San Francisco is 5-0 for the first time since it won 11 straight games to begin the 1990 season.

Can the Pats and 49ers keep this up? They both should for at least one more week.

Heading into Week 7, here's a look at the NFL power rankings along with predictions for this week's full slate of games.

Power Rankings, Next Opponent and Predictions

1. New England Patriots (6-0) at New York Jets: Win (7-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (5-1) at Chicago Bears: Win (6-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (5-1) vs. Oakland Raiders: Win (6-1)

4. San Francisco 49ers (5-0) at Washington Redskins: Win (6-0)

5. Seattle Seahawks (5-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens: Win (6-1)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) at Denver Broncos: Win (5-2)

7. Baltimore Ravens (4-2) at Seattle Seahawks: Loss (4-3)

8. Buffalo Bills (4-1) vs. Miami Dolphins: Win (5-1)

9. Houston Texans (4-2) at Indianapolis Colts: Win (5-2)

10. Chicago Bears (3-2) vs. New Orleans Saints: Loss (3-3)

11. Carolina Panthers (4-2) on bye week

12. Minnesota Vikings (4-2) at Detroit Lions: Win (5-2)

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-3) at Atlanta Falcons: Win (4-3)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3) at Dallas Cowboys: Win (4-3)

15. Dallas Cowboys (3-3) vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Loss (3-4)

16. Indianapolis Colts (3-2) vs. Houston Texans: Loss (3-3)

17. Detroit Lions (2-2-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings: Loss (2-3-1)

18. Oakland Raiders (3-2) at Green Bay Packers: Loss (3-3)

19. Denver Broncos (2-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Loss (2-5)

20. Cleveland Browns (2-4) on bye week

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) on bye week

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Cincinnati Bengals: Win (3-4)

23. Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1) at New York Giants: Win (3-3-1)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) at Tennessee Titans: Win (3-4)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4) on bye week

26. Tennessee Titans (2-4) vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Loss (2-5)

27. New York Giants (2-4) vs. Arizona Cardinals: Loss (2-5)

28. New York Jets (1-4) vs. New England Patriots: Loss (1-5)

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-5) vs. Los Angeles Rams: Loss (1-6)

30. Washington Redskins (1-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers: Loss (1-6)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-6) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Loss (0-7)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-5) at Buffalo Bills: Loss (0-6)

Patriots, 49ers continue unbeaten starts

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England and San Francisco may lose at some point this regular season, but it's not going to happen this week.

First, the 49ers will travel to Washington to face the 1-5 Redskins on Sunday afternoon. It's a long cross-country trip for San Francisco, but it shouldn't have any issues against Washington, which is coming off its first win of the season, an unimpressive one-point victory at Miami.

The Patriots are also on the road this week, as they'll take on the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J., on Monday night. New York is coming off its first win of the year, a 24-22 victory over Dallas, but New England is a much greater challenge, one that will be too much to overcome.

The schedules will get tougher for the two remaining undefeated teams. The Pats have road games against the Ravens and Eagles in November, followed by matchups versus the Texans and Chiefs in December. The 49ers have two games against the Seahawks as well as matchups with the Packers, Ravens and Saints.

Those will be tough games to come. But this week, New England and San Francisco will cruise.

Without Brees, Saints notch another win led by Bridgewater

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

While Drew Brees recovers from right thumb surgery, Teddy Bridgewater is proving he should be leading an NFL offense. The 26-year-old backup quarterback has passed for 1,089 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions, and he's 4-0 since taking over the starting job from the injured Brees.

This weekend's game will be a challenge. The Bears have a strong defense, and they will have home-field advantage. But their offense has been lackluster, while the Saints have allowed 10 or fewer points in two of their last three games.

Both teams rank in the top 10 in yards allowed per game. The Bears are seventh with 312.2, while the Saints are at 340.5.

But New Orleans has more talented players on offense, which will prove to be the difference in what could be an exciting game between two strong NFC teams.

Seahawks, Ravens provide one of the best games of the week

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Seattle has rolled to a 5-1 start in the NFC, losing only to New Orleans. Meanwhile, Baltimore is 4-2 and has a strong hold on the AFC North lead after two straight wins over its division rivals.

And both teams have an exciting quarterback leading the way: the Seahawks' Russell Wilson and the Ravens' Lamar Jackson. That head-to-head matchup alone should make this game one of the most exciting in Week 7.

Playing in separate conferences, the Seahawks and Ravens haven't played often. Seattle leads the all-time series between the two teams 3-2, winning the past three meetings, including the last one in 2015. Baltimore hasn't beat Seattle since 2003.

And expect that pattern to continue. The Seahawks will use home-field advantage and another big game from Wilson (who has passed for 1,704 yards, 14 touchdowns and no interceptions through six games) to improve to 6-1.