Fantasy Football Week 7: Examining Trade Value for This Year's Top 100 Players

OK. Down to business. As always, the fantasy trade chart gives you a better idea of how to value your players, especially as trade season heats up. This is a guide built around a PPR format, so consider your specific league rules while consulting this. These aren't hard and fast values but rather a touchpoint for what type of value you should be getting back for players in any deal.

Trade Value: Untouchable

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

Trade Value: 12

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

4. David Johnson RB, Arizona Cardinals

5. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

6. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

7. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

Trade Value: 11

8. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

9. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

10. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

11. Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 10

12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

15. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

16. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons

17. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Trade Value: 9

18. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

19. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

20. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets

21. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

22. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

23. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

24. Devonta Freeman, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Trade Value: 8

25. Austin Hooper, TE, Atlanta Falcons

26. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

27. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

29. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

30. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

31. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington

32. DJ Chark, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trade Value: 7

33. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

34. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

35. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

36. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

37. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

38. Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

39. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Trade Value: 6

40. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions

41. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

42. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

43. Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys

44. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

45. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams

46. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

47. Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts

48. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions

Trade Value: 5

49. Alshon Jeffery, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

50. James White, RB, New England Patriots

51. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

52. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

53. Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots

54. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

55. Carlos Hyde, RB, Houston Texans

56. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

57. Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

58. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

59. Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

60. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 4

61. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

62. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

63. Darren Waller, TE, Oakland Raiders

64. Allen Robinson, WR, Chicago Bears

65. Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

66. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

67. Tyrell Williams, WR, Oakland Raiders

68. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Trade Value: 3

69. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

70. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

71. Damien Williams, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

72. LeSean McCoy, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

73. Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos

74. Chris Thompson, RB, Washington

75. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington

76. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

77. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

78. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

79. John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills

80. Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons

81. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

82. Greg Olsen, TE, Carolina Panthers

83. Jason Witten, TE, Dallas Cowboys

84. Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

85. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Trade Value: 2

86. Frank Gore, RB, Buffalo Bills

87. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

88. Matt Breida, RB, San Francisco 49ers

89. Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

90. Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

91. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

92. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

93. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

94. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

95. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

96. Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers

97. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

98. Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons

99. Brandin Cooks, WR, Los Angeles Rams

100. Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants

Buy Low: Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins is 15th among quarterbacks in fantasy, but he sure is trending in the right direction.

In his past two games, he's thrown for 639 yards, six touchdowns and a touchdown while completing an impressive 78.5 percent of his passes. It's been a huge turnaround from Cousins, who started dreadfully, throwing for just three touchdowns in the team's first four games this season.

And there's reason to believe Cousins could continue his hot streak. For one, the Minnesota Vikings finally got electric receiver Stefon Diggs going in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles to the tune of seven receptions for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Diggs' quiet start was a major concern, but it appears he and Cousins are back on the same page.

But the Vikings have started to open up the offense more after starting the season behind a run-oriented attack, and it showed against Philadelphia, as Cousins noted. per Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune:

"It was an aggressive, creative game plan, and credit [offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski] for the way he just kind of kept it unpredictable with misdirection, a couple reverses. I think we were very multiple in the way we moved the ball today, and much of it was effective, and I think it was great to have positive plays on first and second down to stay in situations where we were ahead of the chains. We didn't have many third downs."

It's Minnesota's threat in the run game that opened up some of those big plays down the field.

"I've been saying for a long time that play actions makes it harder on a defense, and we showed it," head coach Mike Zimmer added. "I think almost all of those big plays were play actions. If they're going to take the free safety out of the middle, you have a chance to hit some real deep ones, and if they keep him back you have the chance to hit some intermediate ones."

Cousins has been inconsistent in his time in Minnesota, so it's fair to question whether his latest hot streak is just that or a true change in philosophy from the offense. Given that the team is 2-0 behind the more aggressive approach, expect Cousins to keep on taking shots down field. And don't be surprised if he continues to creep into QB1 territory.

He's not going to give you consistently elite production. But if you are looking for an upgrade at the position after drafting an underachiever, Cousins is a player you can probably get for cheap right now given his sluggish start.

Sell High: Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones has had an excellent season, but there are several reasons you should consider cutting bait while his value is still in the RB1 territory.

He didn't play particularly well in Week 6 and had a fumble, which could open the door for Jamaal Williams to see more touches.

Williams was excellent with the higher workload he saw in Week 6, rushing 14 times for 104 yards while adding four receptions for 32 yards and a score. Jones opened the door for Williams to see more work, and Williams made the most of that opportunity. A timeshare could well be upon us.

Jones has been pretty boom or bust this season. His 49.2-point performance in Week 5 has represented 40 percent of his fantasy value this season. Twice he's reached 25 points. Twice he's failed to reach double digits.

He's only seen 20 carries once this season. He's mitigated that lack of touches on the ground by finding the end zone with regularity (eight scores) and being productive in the passing game (23 receptions for 163 yards). But it's always a concern when 39.9 percent of a player's production comes from touchdowns. He's on pace for 21 scores, and he's unlikely to maintain it. That means he's facing a natural dip in value.

Did we mention he's basically in a timeshare at this point?

None of this is to suggest that Jones' value is about to fall off a cliff. He's a good player, and the Green Bay Packers are going to keep him involved. But it does suggest that he's a prime candidate for a fall out of the RB1 range into RB2 territory. And if you can get an RB1 return for trading him, you should take it.

Quick Hitters

—Tyreek Hill returned in Week 6 and promptly recorded five receptions for 80 yards and two touchdowns. He will be a top-five fantasy receiver the rest of the way, and he should help Patrick Mahomes reclaim the top spot amongst quarterbacks by season's end.

—Here are a few wideouts who are fantasy fool's gold:

Will Fuller V: Over half of his fantasy value came from a ridiculous Week 5 performance that saw him catch 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He seems to have a few of these games every season, only to be mediocre the rest of the way. Don't be fooled.

Michael Gallup: Two huge games, two mediocre games. The Dallas Cowboys aren't afraid to air it out this season, so Gallup will remain in the flex conversation as the No. 2 option in the passing game. Just don't expect him to maintain his pace. He's averaging 17.2 fantasy points per week, 11th among wideouts. Philly is a good matchup in Week 7, but offensive line injuries and defensive coordinators finding success pressuring Dak Prescott hurts Gallup's long-term outlook.

Sammy Watkins: He had 46.8 fantasy points in Week 1 and 28.7 fantasy points since. And now Hill is back. Watkins didn't even make this list, and you shouldn't expect major production from him, either.

—Washington's Terry McLaurin, on the other hand, continues to be the real deal. He's dipped below double-digit points just once in the five games he's played this season and has found the end zone five times. It's a little concerning that those scores have represented just under a third of his fantasy value, but he's also been targeted at least seven times in every game and is tied with Chris Thompson for most targets on the team (38).

Generally, you expect a rookie wideout like McLaurin—stuck on a mediocre offense, it should be added—to fall off at some point. But after five games, it has yet to come. Dude is legit.

—Austin Ekeler's magical run appears to be over. In Week 6 he saw just five carries for 14 yards and three receptions for 14 yards. Melvin Gordon, meanwhile, was given eight carries for 18 yards and had three receptions for 30 yards. And tight end Hunter Henry was targeted nine times, turning them into eight catches for 100 yards and two scores.

The return of those players is the end of Ekeler's fantasy prominence. He will remain a weekly flex consideration, but he isn't going to carry your team any longer.

Notes: All players not listed have a trade value of one. All fantasy stats via ESPN PPR leagues.