Neymar Out for PSG vs. Lyon with Rib Injury; Return Date Unknown

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a big blow after manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed Neymar will remain sidelined for Sunday's meeting with Lyon.

Neymar, 28, missed Tuesday's 2-1 win away to Nantes because of a rib injury suffered during the previous 5-0 win over Montpellier.

Tuchel told reporters on Friday the Brazilian would be one of several first-team regulars set to miss the Ligue 1 visit of Lyon.

It's unknown as of yet when the Selecao star could return to Tuchel's selection, though he'll hope to have him back for the UEFA Champions League last-16 visit to Borussia Dortmund on February 18.

The forward has suffered numerous injuries since joining PSG from Barcelona for £200 million back in 2017, most recently missing six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered while on international duty with Brazil late last year.

PSG have supreme attacking depth, and Tuchel can still call on the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani, Mauro Icardi, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Pablo Sarabia and Julian Draxler.

However, Neymar will be a big loss. He offers incredible flair and creativity going forward, which few defences in the world can handle.

And his return at PSG of 47 goals and 27 assists in 51 Ligue 1 appearances is an indication of how consistently he contributes when he is fit and in form.

Neymar had enjoyed a brilliant vein of form recently, scoring in seven consecutive league matches in December and January, and Tuchel will eagerly await his return.