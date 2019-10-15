NFL Predictions Week 7: Top Odds, Picks, Projections for Every Game on Schedule

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Two undefeated teams remain in the NFL. As do two winless teams. And it's now time to move on to Week 7 of the season.

Through six weeks, the New England Patriots have the best record in the league at 6-0. They'll look to become the first team to seven wins when they travel to play the 1-4 New York Jets on Monday night.

The San Francisco 49ers are also undefeated at 5-0, and they should also have little trouble remaining unbeaten this week. They'll travel to take on the 1-5 Washington Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals (0-6) and Miami Dolphins (0-5) are the only teams without a win this season. That may not change this week, either, as the Bengals host the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dolphins travel to play the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into Week 7, here's a look at the full slate of games, along with odds and predictions.

Week 7 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Kansas City (-3.5) at Denver; Over/Under 49 points

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta; O/U 54

Miami at Buffalo (-17); O/U 38.5

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44

Minnesota at Detroit (Even); O/U 44

Oakland at Green Bay (-7); O/U 46.5

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5); O/U 48

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-2.5); O/U 49.5

San Francisco (-10) at Washington; O/U 42

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (no line)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3); O/U 38

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5); O/U 50.5

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5); O/U 48.5

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 42.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Best Bets to Make

Buffalo (-17) over Miami

Fresh off a bye week, the Bills should be ready to build on their strong start to the season. And they have the perfect opponent to do just that.

Buffalo's only loss so far was a 16-10 defeat to New England in Week 4. The Bills haven't allowed more than 17 points in a game, and their defense ranks third in the NFL with 275.0 yards allowed per game. That unit should have no problem shutting down the Dolphins offense, which ranks 31st with 234.2 yards per game.

The 17-point line is large, but it doesn't seem likely the Dolphins will cover that spread. It's going to be difficult for them to score, and the Bills could easily have their best offensive showing of the year so far.

It's going to be a common theme this season, but continue to bet against the Dolphins despite the large spreads, including this week.

San Francisco (-10) over Washington

This line may be smaller than the one for Miami-Buffalo, but this matchup will likely be just as one-sided.

The 49ers are impressing on both sides of the ball during their undefeated start, averaging 408.0 yards per game on offense (fourth in the NFL) and allowing only 237.4 yards per game on defense (second). They seem to only be improving, as they've allowed 10 points in their last two wins over the Browns and Rams.

The Redskins are coming off their first win of the season, but it wasn't that impressive. They scored only 17 points and held on for a one-point win when the Dolphins failed a two-point conversion attempt with six seconds remaining. If that was all Washington could do against Miami's defense, it could be in for a poor showing against San Francisco's vaunted unit.

Feel even more confident betting on this game than the last one, as the Redskins aren't getting closer than 10 points against this talented 49ers squad.

Arizona (+2.5) over N.Y. Giants

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Looking for an underdog to bet on to really cash in? It's worked for bettors who picked the Cardinals the last two weeks, and it could be a wise decision again Sunday.

After opening the season with a tie and three straight losses, Arizona has won back-to-back games over Cincinnati and Atlanta. Those aren't the most impressive victories, but the Cardinals again don't have a challenging opponent this week when they travel to play the 2-4 Giants.

Arizona is a threat to win mostly because of the recent play of rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. He had one of his best showings on Sunday, going 27-for-37 for 340 yards while throwing three touchdown passes in a game for the first time in his career.

Expect another solid game from Murray against the Giants, who allow 412.3 yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL. Because of that, take a chance and bet on the Cardinals to continue their recent success.