NFL Picks Week 7: Tips and Predictions for Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Odds

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

A matchup between two division rivals ended Week 6 of the NFL season and another will open Week 7.

The Green Bay Packers pulled out a 23-22 win over the Detroit Lions at home on Monday night, improving to 5-1, including 3-0 in NFC North play, this season. Mason Crosby kicked the game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired.

Attention now turns to Week 7, which starts with a Thursday night game between a pair of AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. While Kansas City has lost two straight games since a 4-0 start, Denver has won two straight after an 0-4 start.

Here's a look at the full slate of games for this week, along with odds, predictions and prop bets to consider.

Week 7 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Kansas City (-3.5) at Denver; Over/Under 49 points

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta; O/U 54

Miami at Buffalo (-17); O/U 38.5

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati; O/U 44

Minnesota at Detroit (Even); O/U 44

Oakland at Green Bay (-7); O/U 46.5

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5); O/U 48

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-2.5); O/U 49.5

San Francisco (-10) at Washington; O/U 42

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (no line)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3); O/U 38

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5); O/U 50.5

Philadelphia at Dallas (-2.5); O/U 48.5

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 42.5

Odds obtained via Caesars

Prop Bets to Consider

Patrick Mahomes helps the Chiefs bounce back with big game

This past Sunday, the Chiefs suffered their second straight loss as they fell to the Texans at home 31-24. Another oddity was the fact quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn't eclipse the 300-yard passing mark.

After passing for at least 315 yards in each of Kansas City's first five games, the 24-year-old had only 273 yards against Indianapolis. He still threw for three touchdowns and had the Chiefs in the game late, but it was an uncharacteristic performance for him as he completed a season-low 54.3 percent of his passes.

The Chiefs need to rebound Thursday night against the Broncos, and Mahomes is going to help them do that.

At Oddschecker, there are prop bets available for the Texas Tech product passing for more than 307.5 yards. That's a big number, especially against a tough Denver defense, but the reigning NFL MVP is going to do it.

Expect a better showing than last week from Mahomes as the Chiefs end their two-game losing skid.

49ers defense dominates the Redskins

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

San Francisco's defense is crushing its competition this season during the team's 5-0 start. The 49ers held the Browns to three points in a Monday night matchup in Week 5, then allowed only seven points in this past Sunday's win over the Rams at Los Angeles.

If the 49ers did that against two teams with solid offenses, they should have no problem shutting down the Redskins. Washington has scored 90 points through six games. The only team in the NFC with fewer points is Chicago, which has 87 but has only played five games.

And although the Redskins are coming off their first win of the season, they scored only 17 points against the winless Dolphins. Washington hasn't scored more than that since its Week 2 loss to Dallas.

Oddschecker has prop bets available for the Redskins' point total, going as low as 11.5. If you don't feel comfortable going that low, there are some higher point totals. But based on how the 49ers' defense is playing, expect the Redskins to have difficulty even getting to 12 points.

Texans' offense puts up a lot of points again

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Even with one of their top receivers not making much of an impact lately, the Texans' offense is clicking.

Over its last two games, Houston has scored 84 total points in wins over Atlanta and Kansas City. The Texans have played well offensively, even this past weekend in a tough road matchup against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1, and he hasn't had more than 88 yards in a game since then, either. But quarterback Deshaun Watson is getting Houston's offense rolling, as he has passed for 1,644 yards, 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions in six games.

The Texans should keep it going this week at Indianapolis, and perhaps Hopkins will emerge with a big performance.

At Oddschecker, there are prop bets available for Houston's total points, which should be more than 20. Those bets go as high as 38.5. That might be a bit too high, but it's reasonable to see the Texans scoring 30 again.