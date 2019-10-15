NFL Week 7 Picks: Predicting the Winner and Score for All Upcoming Matchups

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Teddy Bridgewater has passed every test as the New Orleans starting quarterback.

On Sunday, he faces arguably his most difficult challenge against the Chicago Bears in a clash of NFC playoff contenders.

The Soldier Field showdown is one of two marquee late-afternoon games. The second pits AFC North leader Baltimore vs. Seattle.

Both the Ravens and Seahawks have a few one-possession victories, and we could see the same from CenturyLink Field with Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson dueling.

NFL Week 7 Schedule and Score Predictions

All Times ET.

Thursday, October 17

Kansas City 31, Denver 17 (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 20

Buffalo 34, Miami 3 (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville 21, Cincinnati 17 (1 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay 31, Oakland 17 (1 p.m., CBS)

Indianapolis 23, Houston 21 (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams 41, Atlanta 10 (1 p.m., Fox)

Detroit 17, Minnesota 16 (1 p.m., Fox)

New York Giants 20, Arizona 26 (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco 27, Washington 16 (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers 19, Tennessee 16 (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans 17, Chicago 12 (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Seattle 27, Baltimore 23 (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Dallas 16, Philadelphia 13 (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 21

New England 34, New York Jets 23 (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

New Orleans 17, Chicago 12

In his four starts, Bridgewater has won two different types of games.

Week 6's triumph in Jacksonville was his second in a defensive struggle, which is what he will likely be involved in Sunday.

The Louisville product has also aired it out in 30-point performances vs. Seattle and Tampa Bay.

Chicago has not allowed an opposing quarterback over 210 passing yards, and it has held three under 200.

Additionally, the Bears conceded over 20 points once in the Week 5 loss to Oakland in London.

If Khalil Mack and Co. limit the production of Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, the Saints could struggle to develop an offensive rhythm.

Kamara has been held under 100 total yards three times, including the win over the Jaguars in which he had 35 receiving yards and 31 rushing yards.

Thomas has at least five receptions in every game, and he has 271 yards on 19 receptions in the last two weeks, so he will be harder to contain.

All it could take is one or two big plays to the wideout to earn a victory—Chicago's offense did not look great in Week 5.

Mitchell Trubisky's status has not been determined. He threw at practice Monday, but Matt Nagy is going to wait and see how he feels, per the team's website (h/t Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams):

“His situation again for us is just seeing exactly where he’s at with pain, just all of us collaborating exactly to see where he is so we can make a decision as to which way we want to go for this week, if he’s ready or if he’s not ready.”

Chase Daniel has thrown three touchdowns and three interceptions in two appearances. In those games, Chicago failed to develop run support with 114 rushing yards.

If the backup turns the ball over more and David Montgomery, Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen can't provide an offensive spark, the Bears may not stand a chance.

Chicago's defense should play well, but few teams have controlled Thomas, and he could end up as the difference-maker in a tight contest.

Seattle 27, Baltimore 23

Seattle is averaging 27.5 points per game, but it is down one target, with Will Dissly suffering a season-ending injury, per ESPN.com's Brady Henderson.

Without the tight end in Week 6, Russell Wilson linked up with Jaron Brown for a pair of scores.

If Brown receives more targets alongside D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, the Seahawks will not have too much trouble replacing Dissly.

Wilson has the potential to put up large numbers vs. Baltimore's defense. The Ravens have allowed a trio of 300-yard passing games.

The 31-year-old signal-caller has a completion percentage of 72.5 and has not thrown an interception.

If he keeps up that accuracy, Seattle could keep pace with San Francisco atop the NFC West.

In order to limit Lamar Jackson's yardage totals, Seattle's defense must improve. In the last two weeks, Pete Carroll's team has been gashed for 883 yards and 57 points.

Baltimore enters with six 20-plus-point performances and off a 497-yard outburst against Cincinnati.

If Jackson and Mark Ingram find gaps in the Seattle defense, they have a chance to reach over 200 rushing yards, like they did vs. the Bengals.

Seattle's defense might be the difference-maker, as it forced 12 turnovers on six interceptions and six fumble recoveries.

Jackson has five interceptions and fumbled twice. He has also been sacked 16 times, so Seattle could create a second-half takeaway through its pass rush.

If the Seahawks force a late turnover, it should set the stage for Wilson to win at home, similar to how they pulled out the Week 4 win over the Los Angeles Rams in which they scored 10 fourth-quarter points.

