Waiver Wire Week 7: Reviewing Top Pickups and Drops Likely Available

The race to the Week 7 waiver wire is on, and it's as ferocious as ever.

Several owners will be scrambling back to players returning from byes or injuries. Others are already ditching those who were struck down by the injury bug or failed to capitalize on spot starts.

Below, we'll break down Monday's most popular adds and drops on Yahoo at each of the four offensive positions. Since our purpose is to help identify potential values on your waiver wire, we're only examining those available in 50-plus percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros.

Most Added

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (50 Percent Owned)



A perfectly fringe option at the position, Josh Allen wasn't quite worth keeping through Buffalo's bye, at least in shallower leagues. But he's proved usable in most matchups. Throw out his disastrous effort against New England, and he has seven total touchdowns (including two on the ground) against four interceptions in four games.

When he gets a good matchup, he can deliver. He'll draw the best possible one in Week 7, when the Bills host a Dolphins team allowing more fantasy points to quarterbacks than anyone, per Yahoo. If you plugged in a streamer to take Allen's spot in Week 6, you'll almost certainly want to switch back for this contest.

Running Back: Jamaal Williams, Green Bay Packers (14 Percent Owned)

Just when we thought we had the Packers backfield figured out, a dramatic Monday Night Football performance potentially flipped the situation on its head.

One week removed from a four-touchdown eruption, Aaron Jones fumbled, dropped a would-be touchdown and effectively opened the door for Jamaal Williams. Fresh out of the concussion protocol, Williams had more touches (18-15) and more scrimmage yards (136-60), not to mention the only score supplied by this backfield tandem:

If you're investing in Williams, avoid the reactionary hopes of a repeat performance sooner than later. He had just 142 scrimmage yards on the season before Monday night. That said, if you keep expectations in check, he might be worth a speculative add knowing how good a featured back can be in this offense.

Wide Receiver: Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills (15 Percent Owned)

Cole Beasley hasn't had a receiving touchdown or a triple-digit yardage in any of his first five outings in Buffalo. His increase in ownership surely has plenty to do with the customary bump now attached to any Dolphins opponent.

That said, Beasley had a few interesting moments before the bye, especially in point-per-reception leagues. Between Weeks 3 and 4, he had 15 catches on 22 targets for 123 yards. If you're desperate, you could do worse.

Tight End: Darren Fells, Houston Texans (3 Percent Owned)

If you're in the market for a tight end—looking at you, Will Dissly owners—you might consider taking Darren Fells for a test drive.

He's a long shot, for sure, as he's only topped two receptions twice this season. But he has scored at least nine fantasy points three of his last four times out, snagging five-plus passes in two of them and finding the end zone twice in the other.

Most Dropped

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, New York Giants (29 Percent Owned)



We get it. Daniel Jones was brutal against New England on Thursday night, completing fewer than 50 percent of his passes and managing only a single score against three interceptions.

But don't abandon ship just yet.

The Patriots are an awful matchup for anyone, and Jones went into the contest minus almost all of his offensive weaponry. Don't panic about a disaster everyone could see coming, especially when Jones' supporting cast is getting healthier and his next matchup is phenomenal (Arizona, fourth-most fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks).

Running Back: Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams (28 Percent Owned)

Week 6 showed why the Rams deemed Darrell Henderson worthy of the 70th overall draft pick in April. Seven touches for 48 yards may not sound like much, but when it comes against the league's second-stingiest defense (and behind a shaky offensive line), it hints at some of the burst he offers.

Unfortunately, Week 6 also highlighted how difficult it will be for Henderson to reach fantasy relevance as a rookie. L.A. didn't have Todd Gurley and only attempted 24 passes, and Henderson still received only seven touches. He might be worth holding onto until there's clarity on Gurley's health, but once the Rams' lead back is cleared, Henderson can be painlessly discarded.

Wide Receiver: Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (26 Percent Owned)

What do you call a receiver who has produced 41 receiving yards the past two weeks combined and now heads into his bye week? Expendable.

But don't forget about Diontae Johnson for too long. He has garnered Pittsburgh's second-most targets this season, and he has an exploitable matchup with Miami awaiting him in Week 8.

Tight End: Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (24 Percent Owned)

Given the Broncos' need for more playmakers in the passing game, you'd think they might give rookie first-rounder Noah Fant a greater opportunity. But unless you're in the funkiest kind of fantasy league, should-be production has no actual value.

Denver isn't giving Fant enough looks for him to hold on a spot on most fantasy rosters. He's yet to catch five passes or reach 40 receiving yards in a single game, and he's only reached the end zone once. As much as we'd like him to be attractive with the Chiefs coming to town Thursday night, the stat sheet won't allow it.