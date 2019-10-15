Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Smartest Matchups to Exploit, Sleeper Plays and More

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Nearing the midpoint of the 2019 season, fantasy managers have to erase what they thought about a player or unit during the 2018 campaign and look at new trends that have emerged over the first six weeks.

It's time to take the San Francisco 49ers defense seriously. The Seattle Seahawks passing attack isn't an afterthought—it's complementary to the ground attack. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers may deserve some time on the bench after a couple of lackluster outings.

With the Carolina Panthers on a bye week, owners who have plugged running back Christian McCaffrey into their lineups need a fill-in starter. What should managers do to replace wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Odell Beckham Jr. while they're inactive?

We'll take a look at smart matchups and sleeper plays for Week 7. For the latter category, players and units are owned in fewer than 65 percent of Yahoo leagues as of Tuesday at 3 a.m. ET.

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Kyler Murray vs. New York Giants: Start 'Em

2. Gardner Minshew II vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

3. Jared Goff vs. Atlanta Falcons: Start 'Em

4. Philip Rivers vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

5. Matthew Stafford vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Josh Allen vs. Miami Dolphins (52 Percent Owned)

Teams don't need extra time to prepare for the winless Miami Dolphins (0-5), but the Buffalo Bills had that luxury with their Week 6 bye.

In Week 4, Josh Allen suffered a concussion against the New England Patriots, but he shook off the injury to throw for 219 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against the Tennessee Titans' sixth-ranked pass defense. That's the first game he logged multiple scores with his arm.

Allen should extend that streak in a matchup with the Dolphins pass defense, which ranks 26th and has given up 14 scores through the air in six weeks.

When you consider Allen's ability to run, with at least five carries in each game this season, he's a solid sleeper option in a favorable matchup. Managers who need upside at the position can start the Bills' dual-threat quarterback with confidence this week.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. Phillip Lindsay vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Start 'Em

2. Josh Jacobs vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

3. Derrick Henry vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Start 'Em

4. Jordan Howard vs. Dallas Cowboys: Sit 'Em

5. David Montgomery vs. New Orleans Saints: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jamaal Williams vs. Oakland Raiders (17 percent owned)

Back from a concussion, Jamaal Williams logged his second career 100-plus rushing yard performance on the Monday Night Football stage against the Detroit Lions. In addition to 104 yards on the ground, he caught four passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

A few weeks ago, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he wanted to "even up" the touches between Williams and Aaron Jones. He followed through with that plan in the last outing as the play-caller favored the former's hot hand.

The Packers may not have Davante Adams for consecutive games because of turf toe, while Geronimo Allison exited Monday's contest with concussion and a chest injury. With a depleted wide receiver unit, Packers running backs may continue to play bigger roles in the aerial attack.

Whether he's sharing carries with Jones or catching out of the backfield, expect Williams to see plenty of opportunities to rack up yardage in Week 7.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Michael Gallup vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Start 'Em

2. Golden Tate vs. Arizona Cardinals: Start 'Em

3. DJ Chark Jr. vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Terry McLaurin vs. San Francisco 49ers: Sit 'Em

5. Mike Williams vs. Tennessee Titans: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: DK Metcalf vs. Baltimore Ravens (59 percent owned)

Do you recall the above reference to erase past perceptions and pay attention to new trends? Well, the Baltimore Ravens usually field a stifling defense on all three levels. The front office signed safety Earl Thomas to further shore up the secondary.

However, opponents have been able to throw on the Ravens this season. Baltimore's pass defense ranks 25th in yards, but the group tightens up near the end zone, allowing just six receiving touchdowns.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has jumped off to a strong start this season, throwing 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. If Baltimore continues to give up yards in this outing, Seattle's signal-caller should have a chance to register multiple scores through the air for the sixth time in seven contests.

DK Metcalf can see more looks in the passing game going forward. Head coach Pete Carroll expects tight end Will Dissly to miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles tendon, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. He listed third on the team in targets (27).

Metcalf ranks second in targets (31) behind Tyler Lockett (41), which indicates his healthy share of opportunities in the aerial attack. Now, with extra passes to go around, in the No. 2 role at wide receiver, the rookie pass-catcher has some upside against a defense that's a bit generous with yardage.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Jimmy Graham vs. Oakland Raiders: Start 'Em

2. Hunter Henry vs. Tennessee Titans: Start 'Em

3. Darren Waller vs. Green Bay Packers: Start 'Em

4. Jared Cook vs. Chicago Bears: Sit 'Em

5. T.J. Hockenson vs. Minnesota Vikings: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: Jason Witten vs. Philadelphia Eagles (61 percent owned)

For managers looking for a streaming option to fill Dissly's spot or someone with short-term fantasy upside, make sure to pick up Jason Witten.

For one, the Philadelphia Eagles have a porous pass defense that has given up 13 scores in six games and ranks 28th in yards allowed. Secondly, wide receiver Amari Cooper's status remains unclear after he left the last outing with a thigh contusion/bruised quadriceps, per ESPN's Todd Archer.

Cooper only took the field for three offensive plays Sunday, so we had a glimpse of the Cowboys passing offense without him. Witten tied wideout Michael Gallup for the most targets (seven) in that game. He finished with five receptions for 57 yards—both season highs.

If Cooper suits up, Witten's stock takes a hit, but there's a good chance the fifth-year wideout won't be 100 percent Sunday. With that knowledge, managers should take a chance on the 37-year-old tight end who's hauling in 81.5 percent of his targets for receptions.

Smart Matchup Plays, DEF:

1. Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins: Start 'Em

2. San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Redskins: Start 'Em

3. Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Start 'Em

4. Baltimore Ravens vs. Seattle Seahawks: Sit 'Em

5. Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Sit 'Em

Smart Sleeper: New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears (61 percent owned)

The New Orleans Saints haven't skipped a beat while quarterback Drew Brees recovers from thumb surgery. Furthermore, the defense has raised its level of play in recent weeks.

After allowing at least 27 points in the first three contests, the Saints have surrendered an average of 13.3 points per game since Week 4.

The Chicago Bears will likely have quarterback Mitchell Trubisky back under center Sunday, but the club has scored more than 21 points just once all season. In the three games he started and finished, the third-year signal-caller only threw a touchdown pass in one outing against the Washington Redskins.

Facing the 27th-ranked scoring offense, the Saints shouldn't have a problem keeping the Bears below 21 points. With a few sacks or an interception, managers can walk away satisfied with Dennis Allen's group.