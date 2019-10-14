Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Sued After Friend Allegedly Crashed BMW in 2017

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is the defendant in a lawsuit stemming from a 2017 car accident in which his friend crashed a 2017 BMW 650XG, according to TMZ Sports.

Lexington Insurance Company filed the suit and insures the company from which Beckham borrowed the BMW.

Beckham allegedly allowed his friend, Blake Anderson, to drive the car, and the plaintiffs claim Anderson "carelessly" crossed multiple lanes of traffic to exit the Lincoln Tunnel, which connects New Jersey to downtown New York City. Anderson hit another car, the result of which left the BMW with $38,000 worth of damages.

Lexington Insurance Company listed Beckham in the lawsuit partly because it contends he shouldn't have given Anderson "this kind of power." It also believes Anderson doesn't have the resources to pay for the car's repairs.

Beckham's $18 million average salary has him tied as the third highest-paid receiver in the NFL, per Spotrac.

