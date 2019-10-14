Cowboys News: Jason Garrett 'Absolutely Not' on Hot Seat, Per Stephen Jones

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys fans might be calling for a change in leadership after three straight losses, but the team isn't looking to make a switch.

As Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones explained Monday, head coach Jason Garrett isn't even on the hot seat.

"Absolutely not," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "This team just needs to get a win under its belt. I still think we can have a great year. I feel good about it. Feel great about Jason and his staff."

The Cowboys began the year with three straight wins but have dropped to 3-3 following a rough stretch that includes a 24-22 loss Sunday to the previously winless New York Jets.

Owner Jerry Jones gave his assessment of Garrett following the latest loss.

"I'm going to be very trite. I was a lot happier with what he had done the first three games than what's happened the last three games," Jones said Sunday, per ESPN's Todd Archer. "But the big thing I want to say is it's not just him. This is across the board. That had a lot of input out there tonight to get in that spot."

This takes some responsibility off Garrett, but it's not exactly a vow of confidence in the coach.

With Garrett also in the final year of his contract, his future with the team remains uncertain. The 53-year-old has an 80-62 regular-season record in parts of 10 seasons in Dallas but is only 2-3 in the playoffs and has not reached the NFC Championship Game.

Considering the high expectations heading into 2019, it's understandable for the coach to be on thin ice with the recent struggles.

However, it seems the front office is at least willing to provide some leeway with plenty of time remaining in the season.