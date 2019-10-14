NFL Trade Rumors: The Latest Buzz on Leonard Williams, Patrick Peterson and More

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Another week of NFL action is (almost) in the rearview mirror. With Week 6 about to come to a close, there are roughly two weeks before the 2019 trade deadline—which comes at 4 p.m. ET on October 29.

With 26 of the league's 32 teams owning at least two wins—and theoretically still in position to make a postseason push—there should be no shortage of buyers on the trade market over the next two weeks.

As losses continue to mount for some of those teams, and the six with one win or fewer, there should be no shortage of sellers either.

Here, we'll examine some of the biggest names who have recently cropped up in trade speculation.

Leonard Williams

The New York Jets got their first win of the season on Sunday, knocking off the Dallas Cowboys in one of the biggest surprises of Week 6.

However, the Jets are looking up at both the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East and could look to sell if sitting at one or two wins at the trade deadline.

"...Multiple league sources told SNY that they expect new Jets GM Joe Douglas to be extremely active in the next few weeks," SNY's Ralph Vacchiano wrote.

Defensive end Leonard Williams, who is earning $14.2 million in the final year of his rookie contract, could be the player the Jets agree to deal.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, New York isn't interested in trading the 25-year-old "at this time." However, he also reported that Williams has been getting interest from multiple teams around the league.

Though the Jets aren't actively looking to move Williams now, a trade would make sense if they don't believe they can keep him beyond 2019. With the USC product scheduled to be a free agent in the spring, that's a very real possibility.

Patrick Peterson

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

According to Schefter, another player who has been generating calls is Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson. As is the case in New York, the Cardinals are not interested in dealing the eight-time Pro Bowler.

"Still, it hasn't stopped teams from checking in to see whether they can pry loose Peterson, who asked for a trade last season," Schefter wrote.

For Arizona, it makes a lot of sense to keep the 29-year-old, for a couple of reasons. For one, they're just now set to get him back from a six-game suspension for violation of the league's PED policy. With the Cardinals sitting at 2-3-1, there's no reason to be in selling mode just yet.

Also, Peterson appears content in Arizona, despite acknowledging that he did want out at some point in the last year.

"It was just a lot of whirlwind going on last year," he told SiriusXM Radio (h/t Darin Gantt of ProFootballTalk) over the summer. "And I was just frustrated. I love Arizona. I definitely want to be there."

Plenty of teams want Peterson to be with them instead, but a move doesn't appear likely before the deadline.

A.J. Green

Unlike the Jets and the Cardinals, the Cincinnati Bengals have yet to earn a win in 2019. This is why star wide receiver A.J. Green—who has been out with an ankle injury since training camp—has been mentioned as a possible trade target.

According to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora, Cincinnati should be able to get a nice haul if it is willing to move Green.

"Rival general managers I spoke to agreed that the Bengals could get a first-round pick for Green, 31, if the acquiring team was able to negotiate a new deal for him and if Green returns from his foot injury soon," La Canfora wrote. "It is highly unlikely that Green signs an extension with the Bengals."

The last bit is relevant, as Green is scheduled to hit free agency in the offseason. If the Bengals believe they cannot re-sign him before then, dealing him would make a ton of sense.

According to head coach Zac Taylor, though, it isn't going to happen, per Paul Dehner Jr. for The Athletic.

Will Taylor change his mind before the deadline? That could depend heavily on how they fare against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams over the next two weeks.