NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Updated Records, 2019-20 Super Bowl Odds

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

At the end of Week 6 of the NFL season, there will still be two undefeated teams remaining—an unsurprising AFC powerhouse and an emerging NFC contender.

The New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers each won this week to remain unbeaten. The Patriots, who won last season's Super Bowl, beat the New York Giants at home 35-14 on Thursday to improve to 6-0. The 49ers are 5-0 after their 20-7 road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Week 6 will conclude with a Monday night matchup between a pair of NFC North rivals, the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.

With most of Week 6 complete and heading into Week 7, here's a look at the updated NFL power rankings along with each team's odds of winning Super Bowl LIV.

NFL Power Rankings, Super Bowl Odds

1. New England Patriots (+200; bet $100 to win $200)

2. New Orleans Saints (+800)

3. Green Bay Packers (+900)

4. Seattle Seahawks (+1600)

5. San Francisco 49ers (+600)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (+700)

7. Baltimore Ravens (+2200)

8. Buffalo Bills (+3000)

9. Houston Texans (+3000)

10. Chicago Bears (+3000)

11. Carolina Panthers (+3000)

12. Minnesota Vikings (+2000)

13. Los Angeles Rams (+4000)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (+1000)

15. Dallas Cowboys (+2200)

16. Indianapolis Colts (+5000)

17. Detroit Lions (+4000)

18. Oakland Raiders (+4000)

19. Denver Broncos (+30000)

20. Cleveland Browns (+10000)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (+20000)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10000)

23. Arizona Cardinals (+50000)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (+6000)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+30000)

26. Tennessee Titans (+40000)

27. New York Giants (+30000)

28. New York Jets (+100000)

29. Atlanta Falcons (+100000)

30. Washington Redskins (+300000)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (+2000000)

32. Miami Dolphins (+2000000)

Odds obtained via Caesars

Top Super Bowl Odds

New England (+200)

It's no surprise that the Patriots have opened the season with six consecutive wins, as they're just as dominant as most people expected them to be.

New England has a long layoff between games, as it won't return to action until next Monday night when it goes on the road to play the Jets. The Pats then have games against the Browns and Ravens before their bye in Week 10.

Their schedule gets tougher closer to the end of the season, when it will play Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston and Kansas City in four consecutive weeks after its bye. How the Pats fare during that stretch could determine whether they'll be the top seed in the AFC playoffs, which they certainly seem on track to make once again.

Until the Patriots are proved beatable, they're going to remain at the top of the Super Bowl odds list. They've allowed only 48 points through six games, so that may not happen soon.

San Francisco (+600)

John Locher/Associated Press

This is the first time since 1990 that the 49ers have started a season 5-0.

At first, it wasn't clear how much of a contender they may be, as their first three wins came against the Buccaneers, Bengals and Steelers. But now they've beaten the Browns and the Rams, last year's NFC champion, and are starting to prove they're for real.

San Francisco is relying on its strong defense, which has allowed 17 or fewer points in four of its first five games. The 49ers have allowed only 10 points over the last two weeks against the Browns and Rams.

Not only that, but San Francisco ranks second in the NFL with 237.4 yards allowed per game, behind only New England (234.7). But the 49ers have also put up a lot yards offensively, ranking fourth with 408.0 yards per game.

The 49ers will have some difficult games later in the season, but for now, they're showing no signs of slowing down. They should easily improve to 6-0 this week as they go on the road to play the Redskins.

Kansas City (+700)

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Chiefs got off to a strong start, as expected, winning their first four games. However, things haven't gone as well the past two weeks.

First, Kansas City lost at Indianapolis 19-13 in a rare off game for its offense. Then, on Sunday, the Chiefs lost at home to the Texans 31-24. Houston has a high-powered offense and proved it was capable of keeping up with Kansas City.

The Chiefs will try to get back on track Thursday night, when they will open Week 7 of the season with a road matchup against the Broncos.

In an AFC West that doesn't appear to be strong (the Oakland Raiders are in second behind the Chiefs at 3-2), Kansas City should regroup, get back to the playoffs and remain a Super Bowl contender. It will just need to correct a few issues over the next few games and into the later weeks of the regular season.