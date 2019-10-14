NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Predictions for Post-Monday Night Football Standings

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with a Monday night matchup between two NFC North rivals that could potentially make the competitive division even closer.

The NFC North is the only division in football that has four teams with winning records. If the Detroit Lions pick up a road win over the Green Bay Packers, that would hold true. It would also pull the Minnesota Vikings into a tie for first place with the Packers, who enter Monday at 4-1.

However, if Green Bay wins, not only will it strengthen its hold on first place in the division, but Detroit would no longer be above .500 as it would fall to 2-2-1.

Predicting that the Packers will hold off the Lions (more on that below), here's a look at how the NFL power rankings would shape up heading into Week 7.

NFL Power Rankings Predictions

1. New England Patriots (6-0)

2. New Orleans Saints (5-1)

3. Green Bay Packers (5-1)

4. Seattle Seahawks (5-1)

5. San Francisco 49ers (5-0)

6. Kansas City Chiefs (4-2)

7. Baltimore Ravens (4-2)

8. Buffalo Bills (4-1)

9. Houston Texans (4-2)

10. Chicago Bears (3-2)

11. Carolina Panthers (4-2)

12. Minnesota Vikings (4-2)

13. Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

14. Philadelphia Eagles (3-3)

15. Dallas Cowboys (3-3)

16. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)

17. Detroit Lions (2-2-1)

18. Oakland Raiders (3-2)

19. Denver Broncos (2-4)

20. Cleveland Browns (2-4)

21. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)

22. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4)

23. Arizona Cardinals (2-3-1)

24. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4)

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-4)

26. Tennessee Titans (2-4)

27. New York Giants (2-4)

28. New York Jets (1-4)

29. Atlanta Falcons (1-5)

30. Washington Redskins (1-5)

31. Cincinnati Bengals (0-6)

32. Miami Dolphins (0-5)

Monday Night Football Preview, Predictions

After suffering their first loss of the season when they fell to the Eagles in Week 4, the Packers bounced back last week with a 34-24 road win over the Cowboys. Now, Green Bay looks to build momentum with its third primetime game in the first six weeks of the season.

The Packers beat the Bears and Vikings in consecutive weeks to open the year, so they'll be looking to improve to 3-0 in NFC North play at home against the Lions on Monday night.

One thing that could hurt Green Bay, though, is that it will be without top wide receiver Davante Adams for the second straight game. Adams is out with a turf toe injury, and he's made it clear he doesn't want to come back too early so that it won't get reaggravated later in the season.

"We are really just trying to pace it at this point," Adams said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "I can't really tell you when I'm going to play. I don't know. it doesn't feel how I want it to feel at the moment."

Meanwhile, the Lions don't have as many primetime games as the Packers this season, so their focus is trying to make a statement in the national spotlight.

"We only got one Monday night game, so we got to take advantage of that and let everybody know the type of team we are and the type of players we are," Detroit safety Quandre Diggs said, per AP. "We just have to go out there and have some fun and enjoy the bright lights."

In 2015, the Lions ended a 24-game losing streak at Lambeau Field that dated back to 1991, when they finally won at Green Bay. Since then, they've won three of their last four road games against the Packers, including last year, when they won 31-0 in Week 17.

However, expect things to go differently this time. There could be a lot of scoring in this game with a pair of strong offenses, but veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are better. They've scored at least 27 points in each of their last three games, and that will likely continue as they go on to notch a home win over the Lions.