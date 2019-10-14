NFL Week 7 Picks: Early Odds and Predictions for Every Upcoming Game

John Locher/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are 5-0 for the first time since 1990, and they are in a good position to improve to 6-0 for the first time since that same year.

After beating the Los Angeles Rams 20-7 on the road on Sunday, the 49ers will travel to Washington to face the 1-5 Redskins this upcoming weekend.

San Francisco has surprised many people with its impressive start, as it's one of only two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL, in addition to the 6-0 New England Patriots, last season's Super Bowl champions.

Looking ahead, here's the full slate of Week 7 games, along with early odds and predictions.

Week 7 Odds, Picks

Kansas City (-3.5) at Denver

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta

Miami at Buffalo (-17)

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Detroit (Even)

Oakland at Green Bay (-7)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-2.5)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (no line)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3.5)

Baltimore at Seattle (-4)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3)

New England (-9.5) at N.Y. Jets

Early Betting Advice, Outlook

A Week 7 betting line that immediately jumps out is the one for the Saints-Bears game. For the third time in four weeks, New Orleans is an underdog.

The Saints are 5-1, and they've won four consecutive games with backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater starting all of them. Yet the Bears, who will have home-field advantage, are 3.5-point favorites on the early line for this big NFC matchup.

In Week 4, the Saints were an underdog at home against the Cowboys, but they won 12-10. They were an underdog again on Sunday when they traveled to Jacksonville, but they came away with a 13-6 victory over the Jaguars.

If the betting lines are going to keep giving the Saints extra points, then continue to bet on them. Even without veteran quarterback Drew Brees (right thumb surgery), this team is still one of the best in the NFL.

Sure, the Bears' defense will provide a great challenge, but New Orleans has the playmakers around Bridgewater to take down Chicago.

The Dolphins nearly notched their first win of the season on Sunday, but they fell to the Redskins at home 17-16. Miami went for a two-point conversion with six seconds remaining, but a dropped pass sealed the win for Washington.

It may have been a close game, but the Dolphins go back to being huge underdogs in Week 7. They'll travel to play the Bills, who are 17-point favorites.

The line may be big, but Buffalo's defense should shut down Miami's offense, which played both Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback at times on Sunday. Plus, the Bills are 4-1 and coming off their bye week, so they should have no problem routing the Dolphins this week.

The Texans (+1.5 at Indianapolis) and the Cardinals (+2.5 at N.Y. Giants) will be two other underdogs to consider betting on this week. Houston has won four of its last five games and is coming off a big victory at Kansas City. Arizona has won back-to-back games over Cincinnati and Atlanta after going winless in its first four games.