Waiver Wire Week 7: Sam Darnold, Jaron Brown Highlight Pickups to Know

Sam Darnold's first start back from mononucleosis provided a glimpse into how much of a fantasy football impact he could have.

The second-year quarterback could be the best waiver-wire option at his position, with a slew of backups not inspiring much hope.

At wide receiver, Seattle's Jaron Brown could be poised for better numbers after scoring two touchdowns and one of his teammates suffering what appears to be a long-term injury.

A few other pickups to know about have been on fantasy radars for a few weeks and reaffirmed their potential during Week 6.

Pickups to Know

Sam Darnold, QB, New York Jets

In his first appearance since Week 1, Darnold picked up 338 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The yardage was the second-highest the USC product has earned since taking over the Jets' starting job. That is significant for fantasy owners because there are few mid-tier quarterbacks capable of racking up those statistics.

According to FantasyPros, Darnold is owned in 16 percent of Yahoo leagues, but that total should rise in the coming days.

After Week 7's meeting with New England, Darnold has a favorable schedule from Weeks 8-14 with Miami twice, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, the New York Giants, Oakland and Washington. Four of those franchises rank in the bottom 10 of passing touchdowns conceded, with Miami and Washington holding the third- and-fourth-worst numbers.

If Darnold takes advantage of his weak schedule, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder could be viewed as solid pickups. They are harder to roster, as both of their ownership percentages are over 40 percent.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota

Three games with 50-plus rushing yards has Alexander Mattison gaining fantasy traction.

Dalvin Cook's backup in Minnesota earned 63 yards on 14 carries in Week 6's win over Philadelphia. The rookie out of Boise State outgained Cook by 22 on two fewer touches, with his longest run being 35 yards.

The third-round rookie out of Boise State is owned by 22 percent of Yahoo teams, and he should draw more interest after posting a larger total than his teammate.

Cook is still the Vikings' primary ball-carrier, but Mattison's early returns are significant to warrant an add in case they increase.

There could be some hesitation about placing a claim on him due to Minnesota playing three of its next four on the road.

Matchups with Kansas City and Dallas do not look great upon first glance, but they have given up 15 rushing scores.

If you pair that with a Week 8 home meeting with Washington, Mattison could be in for a production increase, and he may not be available in some leagues if you wait another week or two to scoop him up.

Jaron Brown, WR, Seattle

Two receiving touchdowns and an injury to Will Dissly make Jaron Brown a promising addition at wide receiver.

The 29-year-old was barely owned in any Yahoo leagues before Week 6, but that could change after waiver claims are processed.

Before Sunday, Brown was a tertiary option for Russell Wilson, as he hauled in eight receptions on 13 targets in Weeks 3-5.

The two end-zone trips against Cleveland make him an intriguing option now, especially if his yardage totals rise with Dissly out of the lineup.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle fears the tight end suffered an Achilles injury, and if that is the case, he could be out for a while.

Backup tight end Luke Willson is not a high-volume pass-catcher, so someone has to replace the 262 receiving yards and four touchdowns earned by Dissly.

If Brown fills that role alongside Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, he could turn into a reliable fantasy option.

Cameron Brate, TE, Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's offensive distribution has been infuriating for fantasy owners.

The touches at running back and tight end have been split, and in Week 6, Cameron Brate outgained O.J. Howard and scored his second touchdown of 2019.

Brate has a touchdown catch in two of the last three weeks, and he could be worth a look for owners trying to replace Dissly or for those who had bad luck with Howard and others.

His yardage totals are not terrific, but the two scores separate him from other waiver-wire options.

Brate was not owned in many Yahoo competitions before Week 6, and with a Week 7 bye, he should be available for quite some time.

Tampa Bay's next three opponents are the some of the worst against tight ends. Arizona, Seattle and Tennessee have allowed 14 touchdowns to tight ends, and the Cardinals have conceded the most receptions and yards to the position.

