NFL Week 7 Odds: Betting Lines for Eagles vs. Cowboys, Saints vs. Bears and More

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will close out the NFL's Week 6 slate Monday night at Lambeau Field, but early lines for Week 7 have already been shared Sunday night:

The week's schedule will begin in Denver on Thursday night with the Broncos hosting the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Chiefs fell 31-24 to the Houston Texans earlier Sunday to drop their second straight game, the matchup looks a lot closer on paper than previously thought.

The later games next Sunday figure to be the most competitive and consequential with the Baltimore Ravens visiting the surging Seattle Seahawks and two 3-3 NFC East teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles facing off Sunday night.

Below is a look at three of the more interesting lines.

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-3)

The Cowboys laid perhaps the biggest egg in Week 6 by losing 24-22 to the New York Jets.

Dallas is entering its prime-time divisional matchup with the Eagles riding a three-game losing streak and looking worse every week. Philadelphia also suffered an ugly loss in Week 6, as the Minnesota Vikings toppled them 38-20. Neither team has much momentum.

The Eagles have defeated the two teams that most recently beat the Cowboys—the Packers in Week 4 (34-27) and the Jets in Week 5 (31-6)—but are 1-2 on the road this season while Dallas is 2-1 at home.

Atop the Cowboys' concerns entering this game will be the status of receiver Amari Cooper, who left the Jets game early with a quad injury. Dallas was already without offensive tackles Tyron Smith (ankle) and La'el Collins (knee), as well as receiver Randall Cobb (back).

The Eagles were without receiver DeSean Jackson (abdomen), running backs Darren Sproles (quad) and Corey Clement (shoulder), cornerbacks Ronald Darby (hamstring) and Avonte Maddox (concussion), and defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot) in Week 6.

The Cowboys are 3-3 overall and 3-3 against the spread. The Eagles are 3-3 overall but 2-4 against the spread.

Early on, this feels like a pick 'em.

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears (-3.5)

The New Orleans Saints have yet to lose since Teddy Bridgewater took over at starting quarterback for an injured Drew Brees, but the Chicago Bears' sixth-ranked defense will be the toughest Bridgewater has faced.

The Saints eked out a 13-6 win over Jacksonville in Week 6 to improve to 5-1 on the season, and 13 points might be all they need against Chicago as well with uncertainty surrounding who will start at quarterback for the Bears.

The hope for the Bears is for starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in Week 4, to return against the Saints following the team's Week 6 bye. If not, backup Chase Daniel will start his second straight game.

The Saints are 4-2 against the spread (3-1 away), while the Bears are 2-3 (1-1 at home).

Baltimore Ravens at Seattle Seahawks (-4)

The Seattle Seahawks are one of the hottest teams in the league, and the Baltimore Ravens are one of the more mercurial.

Both squads won in Week 6, but one looked much better in the process.

The Seahawks won at Cleveland 32-28 despite trailing 20-6 after the first quarter, while Baltimore hung on to beat the winless Cincinnati Bengals 23-17 at home. Now, the Ravens have to travel to Seattle, one of the toughest places to play in the NFL.

Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson have yet to square off since Jackson took over as the Ravens' starting quarterback midway through last season. So, at the very least, this matchup should be entertaining offensively.

Seattle is 3-3 against the spread but 0-3 at home. The Ravens are 1-4-1 against the spread and 1-1-1 away.

