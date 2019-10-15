Fantasy Football Week 7 Waiver-Wire Must-Adds

0 of 6

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Sam Darnold reintroduced himself to the fantasy football world Sunday. Thanks in large part to the second-year quarterback's performance, the New York Jets offense woke from a three-game slumber to have an electrifying showing against the Dallas Cowboys, logging a season-high 382 yards.

Managers should flock to Darnold while he's available in more than 80 percent of Yahoo leagues. His presence also rejuvenates a budding wide receiver who's available on about 40 percent waiver wires. In other words, collect stock in Gang Green's offensive playmakers.

In Week 6, we also saw some veterans whom owners may have given up on re-emerge as viable fantasy options with long-term appeal.

Let's take a look at six must-add players going into Week 7. They're all owned in fewer than 70 percent of Yahoo pools as of Monday at 2 a.m. ET. We'll also go over free-agent acquisition bids for each player in the context of 12-team leagues. The dollar amounts are based on $100 budgets.