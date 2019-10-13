James Conner, Stingy Defense Lead Steelers to Upset vs. Philip Rivers, Chargers

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a gutsy 24-17 road upset over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

This is the Steelers' first road win this year and, in more ways than one, their most improbable one with undrafted rookie third-string quarterback Devlin Hodges starting his first NFL game. Mason Rudolph, the starter after Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season in Week 2, suffered a concussion last week.

However, the Steelers defense—namely rookie linebacker Devin Bush—stepped up in a big way to help its ailing offense along. The game was fittingly sealed by Steelers defensive back Cameron Sutton intercepting Philip Rivers.

Pittsburgh will enter its bye at 2-4 and tied for second with the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North.

The result is more consequential to the Chargers. This was supposed to be a relatively easy win to begin turning around what has been a disappointing start to the season. L.A. failed last week to take advantage of the Kansas City Chiefs collecting their first loss and made the same mistake this week.

Kansas City fell earlier Sunday to 4-2, but L.A. missed a big opportunity to gain ground within the AFC West. Instead, the Chargers are 2-4 and tied with the Denver Broncos in the bottom half of the division.

Notable Fantasy Stats

Steelers QB Devlin Hodges: 132 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 3 carries, 8 yards

Steelers RB James Conner: 16 carries, 41 yards, 1 TD; 7 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD

Steelers RB Benny Snell Jr.: 17 carries, 75 yards; 1 catch, 14 yards

Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: 1 catch, 7 yards

Chargers QB Philip Rivers: 320 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

Chargers TE Hunter Henry: 8 catches, 100 yards, 2 TD

Chargers RB Melvin Gordon: 8 carries, 18 yards; 3 catches, 30 yards

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler: 5 carries, 14 yards; 3 catches, 14 yards

Chargers WR Keenan Allen: 2 catches, 33 yards

Devin Bush Emerging as New Leader of Steelers' Ferocious D

Entering this matchup, the Steelers defense has been overshadowed by injury troubles at quarterback.

Not Sunday night in L.A.

Pittsburgh's offense rode its defense's coattails from the start, and rookie first-round linebacker Devin Bush led the charge.

Bush recovered a fumble and ran it in for a touchdown and then followed that up the Chargers' very next possession with a pick:

The Steelers would go on to score another touchdown, and the resulting 14-0 lead would be all they needed. Bush individually showcased his ability to lead this defense moving forward. The 21-year-old already leads the team in turnovers:

The Steelers' 2-4 record aside, Bush looks every bit the Defensive Rookie of the Year. His performance against the Chargers helped cover up the loss of defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt to a pectoral injury early in the game, not to mention linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) missing the contest entirely.

Bush's emergence overall this season has only freed up linebacker T.J. Watt, who had to have a bigger impact. Moving forward, opposing offensive lines will have to pick their poison.

Philip Rivers Flounders Behind Hobbled Offensive Line

Los Angeles had Keenan Allen, Melvin Gordon and Hunter Henry on the field together for the first time this season, and it made no difference.

Philip Rivers failed to utilize them behind an offensive line that hardly gave the 37-year-old quarterback any time to read the field:

The Chargers were without offensive tackle Russell Okung (pulmonary embolism) and center Mike Pouncey (neck).

At halftime, down 21-0, according to ESPN Stats & Info (h/t Eric D. Williams), Rivers was "1-of-4 for minus-one yard with an interception on passes traveling five or fewer yards downfield. He entered the game completing 80.9 percent of such throws, third-best in the NFL."

The Steelers' excellent front seven had its way with Rivers despite recording just one sack, and Rivers was unable to extend plays:

Rivers was further put under pressure by an absent running game, collectively picking up 32 yards on 14 carries. The Steelers knew Rivers would drop back more often than not, so they were able to dedicate to coverage.

In other words, the Chargers were fully one-dimensional and Rivers was not able to compensate. By the time Rivers found Henry for the team's two touchdowns in garbage time, it was much too late.

L.A.'s bleak outing Sunday night could just be an anomaly, but it more likely served as a preview for what's to come the next two weeks against the Tennessee Titans' and Chicago Bears' defensive units.

The Bears rank sixth in total defense, and the Titans seventh.

The Chargers can't afford to keep losing, even while the Kansas City Chiefs ride an unforeseen two-game losing streak.

What's Next?

The Chargers will travel to take on the Tennessee Titans (2-4) next Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers will enjoy a bye week before hosting the winless Miami Dolphins in Week 8.