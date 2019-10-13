NFL Scores Week 6: Results and Top Fantasy Football Stars for Sunday Games

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Sunday's action got off to an early start, as the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled in London. There were 675 yards of total offense in that game. Yet, it was the Panthers defense that shined, producing a franchise-record-tying seven takeaways.

Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston was responsible for six of those seven turnovers, much to the dismay of fantasy managers.

While Winston struggled, plenty of other players had strong fantasy performances on Sunday. Here, we'll examine some of the best from Week 6.

NFL Week 6 Scores and Fantasy Stars

New England Patriots 35, New York Giants 14 (Thursday)



WR Julian Edelman: 9 receptions, 113 receiving yards



WR Golden Tate: 6 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 1 TD

Carolina Panthers 37, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26

RB Christian McCaffrey: 31 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 2 TDs

WR Chris Godwin: 10 receptions, 151 receiving yards

New Orleans Saints 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 6

WR Michael Thomas: 8 receptions, 89 receiving yards



RB Leonard Fournette: 72 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 46 receiving yards

Houston Texans 31, Kansas City Chiefs 24



QB Deshaun Watson: 280 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT, 42 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs



WR Tyreek Hill: 5 receptions, 80 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Baltimore Ravens 23, Cincinnati Bengals 17

QB Lamar Jackson: 236 passing yards, 152 rushing yards, 1 TD



RB Mark Ingram III: 52 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 22 receiving yards, 1 TD

Washington Redskins 17, Miami Dolphins 16

RB Adrian Peterson: 118 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 18 receiving yards



WR Terry McLaurin: 4 receptions, 100 receiving yards, 2TDs

Minnesota Vikings 38, Philadelphia Eagles 20

WR Stefon Diggs: 7 receptions, 167 receiving yards, 3 TDs



WR Adam Thielen: 6 receptions, 57 receiving yards, 1 TD

Seattle Seahawks 32, Cleveland Browns 28

QB Russell Wilson: 295 passing yards, 2 TDs, 31 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD



RB Nick Chubb: 122 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 17 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston likely frustrated many a fantasy owner on Sunday morning. However, managers with Chris Godwin in their starting lineups were likely ecstatic. Godwin didn't find the end zone, but he did catch 10 passes for 151 yards.

The 151 yards are obviously big, but those 10 catches are a huge bonus for managers playing in points-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.

It's becoming clear that Godwin isn't just a rising player; he's a star. As Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic pointed out, Godwin came into Week 6 leading the NFL in several key categories:

Godwin is a must-start every week moving forward. The good news for Mike Evans owners, though, is that he hasn't made Evans fantasy irrelevant. He finished Sunday's game with nine catches and 96 receiving yards.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens focused on improving Lamar Jackson as a passer this offseason. Fortunately for fantasy managers, they didn't mandate that he stop using his legs.

Jackson torched the Cincinnati Bengals with those legs on Sunday, racking up 152 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He averaged an impressive 8.0 yards per carry, flashing both speed and vision in the process.

His 21-yard touchdown run was one of the most exciting plays of the early afternoon.

Jackson also added 236 yards through the air on a 21-of-33 passing performance. That isn't particularly impressive, but in most scoring formats, Jackson's rushing production more than made up for it.

Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins believe that rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins isn't ready to be an NFL starter. However, his teammate at Ohio State, wideout Terry McLaurin has shown that he is.

Against the Miami Dolphins, McLaurin caught four passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, including one that came off an impressive double-move:

Through five games—he missed Week 4 due to injury—McLaurin has caught 23 passes for 408 yards and five touchdowns.

Washington took McLaurin in the third round of April's draft. What it has gotten is a new No. 1 receiver. He's a fantasy must-start, regardless of who is under center for the Redskins.