Jets Stun Struggling Dak Prescott, Cowboys 24-22 in Sam Darnold's Return

The New York Jets handed the Dallas Cowboys their third straight defeat, winning 24-22 Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Earlier in the week, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones downplayed the likelihood of making a coaching change in the middle of the season with Jason Garrett's contract expiring in the offseason. Falling to the previously winless Jets won't help Garrett's long-term job security.

The coach is bound to be second-guessed as well after going for it on a 4th-and-2 at the Jets' 7-yard line in the second quarter. Rather than getting three easy points on a field goal, the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs.

Leaving those points on the board proved pivotal after Dak Prescott's four-yard touchdown run with 43 seconds remaining. The Cowboys still needed to get the two-point conversion to tie the game, and their attempt failed when Prescott threw an incomplete pass to Jason Witten.

New York ranked 31st in offensive efficiency entering Sunday, per Football Outsiders, but got Sam Darnold back on the field for the first time since Week 1. With Darnold under center, the Jets gained 382 yards and averaged 7.1 yards per play.

Notable Performers

Sam Darnold, QB, Jets: 23-of-32, 338 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Le'Veon Bell, RB, Jets: 14 carries, 50 yards, one touchdown; one reception, three yards

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets: five receptions, 125 yards, one touchdown

Jamison Crowder, WR, Jets: six receptions, 98 yards

Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys: 28-of-40, 277 yards

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys: 28 carries, 105 yards, one touchdown

Amari Cooper, WR, Cowboys: one reception, three yards

Tavon Austin, WR, Cowboys: five receptions, 64 yards

Sam Darnold Reinvigorates Jets' Season

It turns out Darnold is a massive upgrade over Luke Falk. The Jets cooled off following a blistering start, but their offense was light-years better with the 2018 first-round draft pick back under center.

That was never more evident than on Robby Anderson's 92-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Darnold hit him perfectly in stride with the kind of pass that simply wasn't an option in his absence.

Darnold wasn't perfect Sunday, throwing an interception in the red zone in the third quarter. Still, New York is a different team now.

A few weeks ago, the Jets probably would have thrown away a 21-6 halftime lead as the Cowboys started slowing chipping away at the deficit. Instead, Darnold got the team in position for a 38-yard field goal by Sam Ficken, which gave the home team some breathing room.

The AFC East title race is effectively out of reach for New York following the New England Patriots' 6-0 start. Perhaps the Jets can insert themselves into the wild-card race.

Cowboys Offense Continues Regressing

Through three games, the Cowboys were averaging 481 yards and 32 points per game. It looked like the unit was turning a corner under first-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

That optimism was clearly misplaced. Dallas struggled to move the ball for the third week in a row, raising the point the team simply feasted on a soft start to the season. With the schedule starting to level off, the Cowboys' true level is coming into focus.

Firing Scott Linehan in January was the right move because the Cowboys continued failing to properly utilize all of the offensive talent at their disposal. Linehan's departure meant Garrett wouldn't have another fall guy, though, especially since Moore was an internal replacement and promoted from quarterbacks coach.

Garrett is in his 10th season as the head coach. Perhaps his tenure has run its course and nothing will drastically change until somebody new comes in.

Amari Cooper helped paper over the cracks for the offense in 2018 by playing out of his mind in the second half of the year.

Unless Jones has a similar trick up his sleeve before the Oct. 29 trade deadline passes, the Cowboys will continue to be frustratingly inconsistent.

What's Next?

The Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 in what will be an important NFC East clash. The road doesn't get easier for the Jets, who welcome the New England Patriots.