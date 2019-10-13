Jets Trade Rumors: Leonard Williams Drawing Interest from 'Multiple Teams'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

New York Jets defensive end Leonard Williams (92) celebrates during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

With the New York Jets struggling to an 0-4 record, "multiple teams around the league" have shown interest in defensive lineman Leonard Williams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Despite the calls, however, the Jets are not currently interested in trading away the 25-year-old, per Schefter.

The No. 6 overall draft pick in 2015 has played all 68 possible games since entering the NFL, starting all but one in his rookie season.

Though Williams hasn't registered a sack so far this season, he has still played well, as his defensive coordinator argued:

His play is a significant reason the Jets entered Week 6 ranked 12th in the NFL in yards allowed despite getting no help on the offensive end.

Although his contributions to the defense are valuable, Williams is potentially heading toward free agency this offseason after the final season under his rookie contract. The defensive tackle is also making $14.2 million in 2019 after the Jets picked up his fifth-year option, per Spotrac.

Dealing Williams could help land assets that further the rebuilding process in New York.

