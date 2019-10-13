One Championship 2019 Century Results and Highlights

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

The One Championship Century event in Tokyo on Sunday finished with Myanmar's Aung La Nsang raining punches down on a helpless Brandon Vera as he retained his light heavyweight world title.

It closed out a blistering two-part bonanza of fighting which had also seen Angela Lee get her revenge on Xiong Jingnan by successfully defending her atomweight title.



Former UFC star Demetrious Johnson also earned a victory over Danny Kingad in the early action before Bibiano Fernandes won by round-two submission in his bout with Kevin Belingon when the bantamweight world title was on the line.

Here are the main card results in full, via ONEFC.com:

Results

Aung La Nsang defeats Brandon Vera via TKO in Round 2

Shinya Aoki defeats Honorio Banario via submission in Round 1

Bibiano Fernandes defeats Kevin Belingon via submission in Round 2

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Walter Goncalves via split decision

Giorgio Petrosyan defeats Samy Sana via unanimous decision

Arjan Bhullar defeats Mauro Cerilli via unanimous decision

Angela Lee defeats Xiong Jingnan via submission in Round 5

Demetrious Johnson defeats Danny Kingad via unanimous decision

Janet Todd defeats Ekaterina Vandaryeva via knockout in Round 2

Christian Lee defeats Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev via unanimous decision

There were explosive finishes all round at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

After a fairly even opening round in the night's closing fight, it was a spinning back elbow from Nsang in the second round that proved the demise for Vera.

The American-born Filipino attempted to respond in kind, but when he missed, the champion pounced, taking him to the canvas and landing shot after shot until the referee called time on the fight.

Vera can take solace from at least lasting longer than Honorio Banario in the penultimate fight of the action against Shinya Aoki.

The clinical Japanese lightweight needed just 54 seconds to wrap up the fight:

Fernandes made it 3-1 in his head-to-head record with Belingon as he forced a submission in Round 2.

The Brazilian looked in control throughout the bout and took his opportunity when it arose to establish clear air between himself and Belingon:

Lee, meanwhile, had to dig deep in her topsy-turvy clash with Jingnan.

After four intense rounds of back and forth between the pair when the momentum changed hands regularly, it took until the last 20 seconds of the fifth for Lee's rear-naked choke to finally hand her the victory.