NFL Week 6 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

Another exciting Sunday of NFL action is on the way.

Week 6 of the season continues with a slate of 12 games followed by a Monday night matchup featuring NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

The New England Patriots remained undefeated with a win over the New York Giants on Thursday night. The only other unbeaten team in the NFL, the San Francisco 49ers, will try to follow their lead Sunday.

Heading into the action, here's everything you need to know about the matchups, including how to watch every game.

Television Map

Per 506 Sports.

Game Times and TV/Live-Stream Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 13

Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers in London, 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network and NFL.com

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox and Fox Sports Go

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets, 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS and CBS Sports app

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers, 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and NBC Sports app

Monday, Oct. 14

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+

Sunday Matchups to Watch

Texans at Chiefs

Two of the most exciting offenses in the NFL will face off Sunday afternoon, with each led by a talented third-year quarterback: the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes and Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson.

The Chiefs have scored at least 28 points in four of their first five games, while the Texans are coming off a 53-point showing in a win over the Falcons. In Week 5, Kansas City's offense had a rare off game, as it scored only 13 points in its loss to the Indianapolis Colts. But with Mahomes, last year's NFL MVP, at the helm, the Chiefs are poised to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

"He's been doing a heck of a job putting the Chiefs in contention each and every game, and putting up a lot of great numbers," Watson said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Because that's what he's been doing his whole career, and just being that leader—he's doing a heck of a job for that organization."

If the Texans are going to upset the Chiefs, they will likely need as big of an offensive showing as they had in Week 5. However, if their defense can limit Kansas City, like the Colts did last time out, then there's a greater chance for an upset.

49ers at Rams

At the beginning of the season, the Los Angeles Rams appeared to be in good position to repeat as NFC West champions. However, through five gameweeks of the season, they are in third in the division behind the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

It's also been a surprise that San Francisco has opened the year with four consecutive wins. The 49ers are coming off their best victory so far, a 31-3 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

It's early in the season, but divisional games are always important. Not only will this matchup between the 49ers and Rams show how these teams compare this season, but it could also be important for a potential tiebreaker later in the year.

After the Rams opened the season with three straight wins, they have dropped back-to-back games to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seahawks, who are 4-1 and also in the thick of the NFC West race. If Los Angeles wins Sunday, it will make the division even closer and set up an interesting battle to watch the rest of the season.

Lions at Packers

The Packers may have two more wins than the Lions, but each team has only one loss this season. Detroit tied its opener at Arizona and had its bye in Week 5, so it's in second in the NFC North behind Green Bay, which is 4-1.

It's not surprising the Packers are leading the way in the division. Led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay has a talented offense filled with playmakers. However, the Lions are looking to make a statement on the road in a prime-time Monday night matchup.

"We only got one Monday night game, so we got to take advantage of that and let everybody know the type of team we are and the type of players we are," Lions safety Quandre Diggs said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "We just have to go out there and have some fun and enjoy the bright lights."

Based on recent results, it's not far-fetched to think Detroit can beat Green Bay on the road, making the NFC North race even tighter. The Lions have won four straight meetings with the Packers, including their most recent game at Lambeau Field, a 31-0 victory last season.