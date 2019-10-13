NFL Predictions Week 6: Last-Minute Picks and Advice for Sunday's Schedule

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Week 6 is shaping up to be an exciting one. Thursday night's battle between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants was, on paper, the most lopsided matchup of the gameweek—and even its outcome was in doubt for much of the game.

There is only one other Week 6 game with a double-digit line, an AFC North clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens. The winless Bengals are the inferior team, but anything can happen in a divisional game. Almost every other game features a spread of less than a touchdown.

While not every game is likely to be good in the traditional sense, most should be competitive. That's great for NFL fans, but it can lead to some tough decisions for bettors.

Here you will find the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with score predictions for every game. We will also dig into some of the more intriguing plays of the week.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (+3, 42.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3.5, 44) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (-1, 46.5) at Cleveland Browns: Seattle 22-21

Washington Redskins (-4, 42.5) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 28-18

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 52) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (+4, 55) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 38-33

San Francisco 49ers (+3, 50.5) at Los Angeles Rams: San Francisco 28-21



Dallas Cowboys (-7, 44.5) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (+11, 48) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+1.5, 41) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6, 41.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 29-21

Detroit Lions (+4, 45) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 27-21

Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns UNDER 46.5 Points

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

On paper, the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns matchup looks like it could be a shootout. Both defenses are lackluster—the Browns rank 21st in scoring defense, and Seattle ranks 18th—and there is a ton of offensive talent in this game. From Russell Wilson and Tyler Lockett to Odell Beckham Jr. and Nick Chubb, there is big-play potential aplenty.

However, the Browns offense has found its rhythm in one game this season, and it has topped 23 points only once. It's impossible to trust the Browns to hold up their end of the 47-point bargain.

Seattle, meanwhile, is dealing with injuries along the offensive line—they are expected to be without both Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker. While the Cleveland defense is vulnerable, it does have players like Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson up front.

This could make it difficult for Seattle to employ the sort of run-first strategy the Seahawks enjoy and make it tough for the downfield passing game to develop.

Expect this to be a grinding, low-scoring defensive contest.

New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars OVER 42.5 Points

Sunday's matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars should be less of a defensive battle—even though the Jaguars are expected to have cornerback Jalen Ramsey back.

"We're taking it step by step," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said of Ramsey, per the team's official website.

The reality is that Jacksonville is no longer the dominant defensive team it was a couple of years ago. The Jaguars are allowing an average of 382 yards (24th in the NFL) and 23.6 points (19th) per game. The Saints defense has been a bit better, but it isn't a shut-down unit, either.

New Orleans has allowed an average of 263.4 yards (19th) and 23.2 points (17th) per game this season.

This shouldn't be a full-on shootout, but the Gardner Minshew-Teddy Bridgewater matchup should feature a lot more offense than one might have thought a few short weeks ago.

Los Angeles Chargers (-6.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Alex Gallardo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers have been one of the league's most confusing teams this season. They are one of the NFL's most complete teams on paper, but they have consistently lost close matchups. With the exception of the Miami Dolphins game, every Chargers contest has been settled by a touchdown or less.

This trend shouldn't continue at home against a banged-up Pittsburgh Steelers team. The Steelers will be without quarterback Mason Rudolph (concussion) and will instead rely on third-stringer Devlin Hodges. The Steelers believe he can get the job done.

"[Hodges] walks into the huddle like a little kid, but he plays big." Steelers lineman Ramon Foster said, per ESPN.

Hodges played well in limited action against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5, but he will face a tougher Chargers defense and a premier pass-rusher in Joey Bosa—Melvin Ingram is questionable.

The Steelers will also be without starting cornerback Steven Nelson, who didn't travel with the team to Los Angeles.

With Nelson out, Pittsburgh will be forced to rely on the inconsistent Artie Burns, which bodes well for the Chargers offense.

Don't expect a blowout, but do expect the Chargers to win comfortably for the first time in 2019.