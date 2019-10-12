Arsenal Predictions, Players to Watch Before Final International Break of 2019

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Arsenal face a somewhat hectic schedule ahead of the final international break of 2019, as they play seven fixtures between October 21 and November 10.

The Gunners will play four Premier League games in that time before players leave for international duty following a meeting with Leicester City on November 9. The north London outfit are third in England's top flight, nine points behind leaders Liverpool but just one point behind defending champions Manchester City.

Arsenal will also play Vitoria twice in the UEFA Europa League, in which they sit top of Group F after winning their first two matches, while Liverpool await in the Carabao Cup round of 16.

Here's a look at their upcoming fixtures before the next international break, including predictions for each, and read on for a look at the players to keep an eye on:

Oct. 21: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, Premier League (0-2)

Oct. 24: Arsenal vs. Vitoria, Europa League (4-0)

Oct. 27: Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, Premier League (2-1)

Oct. 30: Liverpool vs. Arsenal, Carabao Cup (2-1)

Nov. 2: Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, Premier League (3-0)

Nov. 6: Vitoria vs. Arsenal, Europa League (1-3)

Nov. 9: Leicester City vs. Arsenal, Premier League (2-2)

Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney arrived from Celtic for £25 million this summer, but a hip injury has limited him to just two senior appearances for the club thus far.

After he started in the Carabao Cup and the Europa League prior to the international break, he could make his Premier League debut against Sheffield United on October 21.

The 22-year-old impressed against Standard Liege in his last outing:

The full-back returned eight goals and 37 assists in 170 matches for Celtic, so he'll be able to offer the team a creative outlet on the left flank.

He's also an upgrade on Sead Kolasinac defensively, so his introduction to the team should make them more solid in the coming weeks, too.

Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has missed Arsenal's last seven matches in all competitions with an ankle injury, but he could return to action against Sheffield United, according to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens.

The Frenchman contributed 19 goals and 13 assists for Arsenal in all competitions last season, so it has been a blow to their attacking output not to have him available for over a month.

The striker had enjoyed a good start to this season, too, having scored in each of the two starts he made prior to the injury.

Lacazette is one of the most clinical players in Arsenal's squad, and his chemistry with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes them a formidable duo for opponents to contain.

His return will be a welcome boost to the side ahead of an intense period of games.

Nicolas Pepe

Much will have been expected from Nicolas Pepe when he became the club's record signing in the summer.

Indeed, the Ivory Coast winger notched 23 goals and 12 assists in 41 matches for Lille last season, which was enough to earn him a £72 million move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the 24-year-old has struggled to show more than flashes of his obvious ability, and in 10 appearances for Arsenal, he's only scored once and assisted three times.

The Press Association's Mark Mann-Bryans remarked on his performance in Arsenal's 1-0 win over Bournemouth prior to the international break:

Some players take longer to settle than others, so it's not always fair to expect every player to hit the ground running following a move, whatever their price tag.

It's clear he could be offering much more, though, and Arsenal will benefit enormously if he's able to start doing so sooner rather than later, so he's one to keep an eye on.