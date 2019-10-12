Week 6 NFL Picks: Tips, Odds and Over/Under Predictions for Sunday

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

If you started Week 6 by wagering on the New England Patriots, you may have spent a good portion of Thursday night wishing you hadn't. New England was favored by 17 points over the New York Giants, and it only reached that point after two touchdowns from its defense and special teams and a garbage-time Tom Brady touchdown run.

It was a close finish—at least for those playing the line—and we're likely to see several more of those over the remainder of Week 6. There aren't any other 17-point spreads, but there are some tricky lines and over/unders in place.

Here, you'll find the latest lines and over/unders from Caesars, along with score predictions for every game. We'll also look at some of the toughest picks of the remaining schedule.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 43.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 44) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 46) at Cleveland Browns: Seattle 27-26

Washington Redskins (-4, 42.5) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 28-18

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 51.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (+4, 55) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 38-33

San Francisco 49ers (+3, 50.5) at Los Angeles Rams: San Francisco 28-21



Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (+11, 48) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+1.5, 40.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5, 41.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-23

Detroit Lions (+4, 45) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 27-21

We may look back on this game as the one that secured the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft for one of the two teams involved. The Miami Dolphins are trying to tank, while the Washington Redskins have played like a team that is tanking.

Neither team is good, but the Dolphins have been historically bad. They are allowing a whopping 40.8 points per game while scoring just 6.5 points per contest themselves. Washington should be the next team to benefit from Miami's lack of talent and drive.

The Redskins should also get a bit of a boost from interim head coach Bill Callahan. He replaced Jay Gruden this past week, and the move seems to have energized the roster.

"Guys are busting their butts," running back Adrian Peterson said Thursday, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times. "They're working hard. This has been the best week of practice since I've been here."

The Redskins are at least averaging two touchdowns per game—14.6 points, to be exact—and that may be enough to get the win here. Miami hasn't scored more than 10 points in a game this season.

Cleveland Browns (+1.5) vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are favored by just 1.5 points, one of the smallest lines of the week. They seem like an easy pick against a Cleveland Browns team that just lost a 31-3 contest.

However, there are a couple of factors in play here that must be taken into account. The first is that Seattle is traveling to Cleveland and playing in the early slot. That typically doesn't work out well for West Coast teams essentially playing a morning game.

When the Seahawks traveled to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, they barely escaped with a two-point victory. The Browns may not be as good as they were advertised to be during the offseason, but they've been a better team than the Steelers this season.

Seattle may also be without starting offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and Duane Brown, as both players are listed as doubtful.

While the Browns defense was embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, it still boasts a lot of talent up front. Guys like Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Larry Ogunjobi have the potential to make life difficult for quarterback Russell Wilson, especially if two-fifths of his starting line is out.

Wilson is capable of creating enough magic to produce a victory, but don't be surprised if it's a narrow one or if Cleveland wins outright.

Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs OVER 55 Points

High over/unders can be tricky, even when two potent offenses are on the field. However, there are several reasons to like the over in this matchup.

The first and most obvious is the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans boast perhaps the two best young quarterbacks in the NFL right now. Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP, and Deshaun Watson—who has 1,364 yards, 11 touchdowns and just one interception—is in the middle of an MVP-caliber campaign.

These two quarterbacks are the centerpieces of their respective offenses, which are averaging a combined 55.8 points per game. Mahomes may be without wideout Sammy Watkins (hamstring), but he could see the return of No. 1 wideout Tyreek Hill.

Hill, who hasn't played since Week 1, participated in practice this week.

"He did a little scout team," head coach Andy Reid said Friday, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. "He did a few plays with [the starters] on the offensive side. We'll see how it all rolls down the road here."

Neither team has a top-tier defense either. The Texans rank 20th in total defense (365.4 yards per game allowed), while the Chiefs rank 25th (393 yards).

Expect this game to devolve into a shootout that could top the 55-point mark before the fourth quarter.