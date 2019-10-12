NFL Predictions Week 6: Final Odds Projections and Fantasy Stars to Watch

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

On Thursday night, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady rushed for two touchdowns. He now has three on the season, more than Alvin Kamara, Leonard Fournette and Saquon Barkley.

This is a superfluous statistic, but it does convey just how unpredictable the 2019 NFL season has been—both in general and in fantasy. With a few exceptions, it's been nearly impossible to predict which teams and players are going to shine from week to week.

Overall, the Patriots didn't dominate on Thursday night, though the 35-14 final score would indicate otherwise. Two of their five touchdowns came on defense and special teams, and another arrived courtesy of a garbage-time Brady run.

Of course, winning is all that matters, and garbage-time touchdowns count in fantasy—so Patriots fans and Brady owners should be happy with the final results. Who else will be happy at the end of Week 6? That's what we're here to examine.

Below, you'll find a look at the latest odds and over/unders from Caesars, along with the top 25 fantasy players for the week's remaining games. We'll also dig a little deeper into some of the week's potential fantasy stars and why they'll be worth watching on Sunday and Monday.

NFL Week 6 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Carolina Panthers (-2.5, 47.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carolina 23-22

New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 43.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars: New Orleans 27-24

Philadelphia Eagles (+3, 44) at Minnesota Vikings: Philadelphia 24-20

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5, 46) at Cleveland Browns: Seattle 27-24

Washington Redskins (-4, 42.5) at Miami Dolphins: Washington 28-18

Atlanta Falcons (-2.5, 51.5) at Arizona Cardinals: Atlanta 24-22

Houston Texans (+4, 55) at Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City 35-20

San Francisco 49ers (+3, 50.5) at Los Angeles Rams: San Francisco 28-21



Dallas Cowboys (-7, 45) at New York Jets: Dallas 33-24

Cincinnati Bengals (+11, 48) at Baltimore Ravens: Baltimore 29-26

Tennessee Titans (+1.5, 40.5) at Denver Broncos: Denver 25-20

Pittsburgh Steelers (+6.5, 41.5) at Los Angeles Chargers: Los Angeles 27-23

Detroit Lions (+4, 45) at Green Bay Packers: Green Bay 31-27

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings

1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

3. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

5. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

6. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

7. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

9. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

10. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

11. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

12. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

13. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

14. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

16. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

16. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

17. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

18. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

19. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

20. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

21. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

22. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

23. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

24. Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys

25. Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (London)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been quite good against the run this season, allowing an average of just 69.8 yards per game and 3.1 yards per play on the ground. However, this shouldn't dissuade you from starting Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Yes, the Buccaneers held McCaffrey to a mere 53 total yards the last time these two teams met. However, that was when the Panthers had Cam Newton under center and weren't using McCaffrey as the focal point of the offense.

In the first matchup, McCaffrey had just 18 touches. He's gotten at least 25 touches in the three games since with Kyle Allen at quarterback, and he's topped 150 combined rushing and receiving yards in each of them.

Even if the Buccaneers contain McCaffrey on the ground, he should still produce as a receiver out of the backfield. He only caught two passes against the Bucs in Week 2. He's had 16 receptions over the past two weeks.

Tampa has the league's worst statistical pass defense (323.6 yards per game allowed), so attacking through the air with McCaffrey should be a big part of Carolina's game plan.

Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns have had some strong defensive performances this season, but they completely fell apart in Week 5. The San Francisco 49ers dismantled the Browns with the running game, racking up 275 yards on the ground and completely derailing the Cleveland hype train in the process.

Expect the Seattle Seahawks to employ a similar approach on Sunday. They'll look to establish the run early, both to move the ball and to neutralize the pass-rushing prowess of Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon.

While this might not result in nearly 300 rushing yards, it should produce a big day from running back Chris Carson, who has established himself as the clear starter in Seattle. Carson has gotten at least 22 carries in each of his past two games and has topped the 100-yard mark in both.

Last week wasn't the first time the Browns defense has shown cracks against the run. Mark Ingram averaged 5.9 yards per carry against it in Week 4, while Derrick Henry averaged 4.4 yards in Week 1.

Expect Carson to have a strong day on the ground, though he'll likely hold more value in standard leagues than in PPR. Carson has just 15 receptions on the season and hasn't regularly been a factor in the passing game.

Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins

If you drafted Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson, it might finally be time to reap the rewards. The future Hall of Famer has regularly seen a light workload, but that was under former head coach Jay Gruden.

Gruden was fired this past week and replaced with offensive line coach Bill Callahan. The switch should push Peterson back into the sort of featured role he had in 2018.

"The head coach says the run game is going to be a big emphasis, then that's what it's going to be," Peterson said Thursday, per Matthew Paras of the Washington Times.

This is a perfect week for Peterson to get back to the starting lineup because, well, Miami's defense isn't good. The Dolphins have allowed an average of 175.8 rushing yards per game and 4.8 yards per carry.

Peterson should see plenty of work against the Dolphins, and he'll get plenty of chances to reward the fantasy managers who haven't given up on him.