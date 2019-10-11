Packers RB Aaron Jones Fined $10,527 for Taunting Cowboys' Byron Jones

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones was fined $10,527 for waving to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones en route to scoring his third touchdown Sunday, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

The RB told Demovsky that the fine was for "taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct."

"I can't say it was worth it, but the picture is a dope picture," Jones said. "I can't argue with that. I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house. I definitely got a nice picture out of it, but it hurts my pocket a little bit. I want that money."

Jones was phenomenal, registering 182 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns. He rushed 19 times for 107 yards and added seven catches for 75 yards through the air.

The running back was clearly in the zone all game, and that's where Jones claimed to be when he waved goodbye to the Cowboys' defensive back.

"Throughout the game it gets chippy, and I'm not a guy who starts talking trash," Jones said. "But once you start talking trash to me, I usually don't stop. I'm going to let you know when I make a play."

Jones, who now has 452 scrimmage yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns for the 4-1 Packers, will now face the 2-1-1 Detroit Lions at home on Monday Night Football.