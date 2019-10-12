Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Injuries are unavoidable in real-life football and the fantasy version.

Bad roster moves are the opposite.

Sure, not all smart plays will pay off with huge stat lines. But more often than not, if you're analyzing matchups correctly, the fantasy gods will reward you for doing your homework.

We're diving into Week 6 below with a top-10 ranking, an injury report and the top-waiver wire target (owned in less than 70 percent of Yahoo leagues, per Fantasy Pros) at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.

Quarterback

Week 6 Top 10



1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

8. Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

Injury Report

It's either a relatively quiet week on the injury report at quarterback or a potentially massive one. It all depends on how you process Aaron Rodgers' knee issue.

Word of it first broke Thursday, when he showed up on the injury report as a limited participant. The Packers listed him as limited again Friday, although PackersNews.com's Tom Silverstein noted Rodgers "was doing all the normal drills during the part of practice that is open to the media."

While Rodgers hasn't quite been himself this season, chances are he's locked into your lineup every week. So far, it doesn't sound like there's a reason to change that approach, but you'll need to keep an eye on it.

Top Pickup: Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints (57 Percent Owned)

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Casual fantasy players must be slow to react to Gardner Minshew's hot start, which is good news for you diehards.

He's more steady than spectacular, but that's fine for a streamer. The bottom hasn't come close to dropping out (16-plus fantasy points each week), and there's no reason to think that happens this weekend as New Orleans has surrendered the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo Sports.

"[Minshew] has multiple touchdown passes in four of five games, and has more mobility than he gets credit for (a rush of 10-plus yards in three of his past four games)," ESPN's Matthew Berry wrote. "In a decent matchup with the Saints' bottom-eight pass defense the past four weeks, Minshew is a viable QB1 streamer this weekend."

Running Back

Week 6 Top 10



1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

3. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

5. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

6. David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals vs. Atlanta Falcons

7. Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints

9. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

10. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Injury Report

The injury bug hasn't been kind to the running back position.

A quadricep injury has tagged Todd Gurley with the dreaded doubtful tag for Sunday's clash with the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't practice at all this week, so all invested owners should be making other plans.

Meanwhile, both Alvin Kamara (ankle) and David Johnson (back) earned the questionable distinction. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Kamara's ailment is "not considered a major injury" and his absence from Friday's practice was "a precaution." Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Johnson will be a game-day decision.

Top Pickup: Adrian Peterson, Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins (56 Percent Owned)



Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

We'll admit it, this feels a little meh. If you prefer going the injury-replacement route, the Rams' Malcolm Brown and the Cardinals' Chase Edmonds are worth rostering if they're slated to step into a substitute-starter role.

But we're actually eyeing Adrian Peterson this week for a few reasons. Between the coaching change from Jay Gruden to Bill Callahan and a juicy matchup with Miami, this might be the time to trust the 34-year-old back.

"A shift in coaching and in offensive philosophy could lead to a more run-centric agenda in Miami this Sunday, affording Peterson solid streaming value given the Dolphins have yielded the most fantasy points per game (38.2) in PPR formats this season," Jim McCormick wrote for ESPN.com.

Wide Receiver

Week 6 Top 10



1. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals

3. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

4. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

7. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers

8. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

9. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

10. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns

Injury Report

The injury report at wide receiver this week is a bit of a mixed bag.

The Cincinnati Bengals will again be without A.J. Green (ankle), and the Philadelphia Eagles won't have DeSean Jackson (abdomen). The Packers seem unlikely to have Davante Adams (turf toe), with NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reporting he's heard this is a "two-to-six week" ailment.

That said, Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill could finally return from an injury to his sternum and right collarbone in Week 1. He's expected to be a game-time decision.

"He did OK [in practice]," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "He did a little scout team. He did a few plays with [the starters] on the offensive side. We'll see how it all rolls down the road here. We've got to make sure the docs are OK with it."

Top Pickup: Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins vs. Washington Redskins (17 Percent Owned)



Mark Brown/Getty Images

Yes, we are aware that it's 2019, and we're recommending both Adrian Peterson and a Dolphins player.

But great matchups are great matchups, folks.

The Redskins enter Week 6 allowing the third-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, per Yahoo Sports. That theoretically puts multiple Miami receivers in play, but we'd bet biggest on Preston Williams, the team's leader in receptions and targets.