Giannis' Girlfriend Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger Reveals Couple Expecting a Baby

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo warms up before a preseason NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be a father.

According to an Instagram post from his girlfriend, Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger, the couple is expecting a child (h/t Eurohoops). 

Riddlesprigger posted a photo with a baby deer stuffed toy, a baby-sized Antetokounmpo jersey and the message "BABY FR34K COMING SOON."

The Greek Freak, showing off his sense of humor, responded to the post with the comment, "Who's the father?" along with the classic eyeballs emoji. 

His brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, also responded to the post with heart emojis.   

