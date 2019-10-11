Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Projections for Players with Matchups We Love

Gary Landers/Associated Press

Plugging the right players into your fantasy football lineup can be the difference between a win and a loss. And as the NFL season enters Week 6, each fantasy game will become more crucial leading up to the playoffs.

Some matchups are more likely to provide standout fantasy performances. For example, the Atlanta Falcons-Arizona Cardinals game and the New Orleans Saints-Jacksonville Jaguars contest Sunday should feature plenty of offense, making for numerous potential fantasy studs that day.

Here are the fantasy rankings by position for Week 6 (with projected points according to ESPN standard points-per-reception scoring) along with a player to watch from each group.

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore (23.6 projected points)

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (22.9)

3. Deshaun Watson, Houston (21.7)

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle (20.4)

5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta (19.9)

6. Kyler Murray, Arizona (19.6)

7. Dak Prescott, Dallas (18.4)

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay (18)

9. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay (17.8)

10. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville (17.1)

Kyler Murray vs. Atlanta

Kyler Murray is having a strong start to his NFL career, and now that he's beginning to use his legs more, he's becoming an even better fantasy quarterback.

After having a maximum of four rush attempts in three of his first four games, Murray had his best game on the ground in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, compiling 93 yards and a touchdown on 10 rush attempts. He also went 20-for-32 for 253 yards through the air.

Murray has a favorable matchup Sunday, playing a Falcons defense that allowed 53 points to the Houston Texans last time out. In a game that should feature a lot of offense, Murray should keep the Cardinals competitive while also having a big fantasy day.

Running Back

1. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina (26.6)

2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota (21.9)

3. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans (20.6)

4. Le'Veon Bell, New York Jets (20.2)

5. Nick Chubb, Cleveland (20.1)

6. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas (18.6)

7. Leonard Fournette, Jacksonville (18.5)

8. David Johnson, Arizona (18.2)

9. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams (17.5)

10. Aaron Jones, Green Bay (17.5)

11. Melvin Gordon, Los Angeles Chargers (16.6)

12. Damien Williams, Kansas City (16.3)

13. Mark Ingram, Baltimore (16)

14. Phillip Lindsay, Denver (15.6)

15. Devonta Freeman, Atlanta (15.4)

16. James Conner, Pittsburgh (15.1)

17. Chris Carson, Seattle (15.1)

18. Derrick Henry, Tennessee (14.8)

19. Chris Thompson, Washington (14)

20. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (14)

Melvin Gordon vs. Pittsburgh

In Week 5, Melvin Gordon played in his first game of the season after he ended his holdout and returned to the Los Angeles Chargers. However, he didn't do much in Los Angeles' loss to the Denver Broncos, totaling 38 total yards on 12 carries and four receptions.

Sunday should be different, though, as Gordon and the Chargers take on the Steelers. Gordon likely shook off some rust with his return to action, and he should be ready to have an even bigger role in Los Angeles' offense.

Gordon was a solid fantasy running back last season, when he had 1,375 total yards and 14 touchdowns in 12 games. Week 6 will be the start of Gordon's return to that form.

Wide Receiver

1. Michael Thomas, New Orleans (19.5)

2. Julio Jones, Atlanta (18.4)

3. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (17.8)

4. DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (17.2)

5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (17.1)

6. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay (15.9)

7. Amari Cooper, Dallas (15.7)

8. Kenny Golladay, Detroit (15.6)

9. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati (15.6)

10. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City (15.3)

11. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland (15.1)

12. Tyler Lockett, Seattle (15)

13. Will Fuller, Houston (14.2)

14. DJ Chark Jr., Jacksonville (14.1)

15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (14.1)

16. DJ Moore, Carolina (14.1)

17. Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (14)

18. Jarvis Landry, Cleveland (13.9)

19. Adam Thielen, Minnesota (13.7)

20. Terry McLaurin, Washington (13.1)

DJ Chark Jr. vs. New Orleans

Through the first five gameweeks of the season, DJ Chark Jr. has emerged as one of the top fantasy wide receivers in the NFL. He has 27 receptions for 485 yards and five touchdowns, and he's scored in four of the Jaguars' first five games.

In Week 5, Chark had his best game of the season, hauling in eight passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville's loss to the Carolina Panthers. It was a great bounce-back game for Chark, who was coming off his first game without a score this year.

Chark should have another strong showing Sunday, as the Jaguars will likely need to pass a lot to keep pace with the Saints' high-powered offense. Rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew II should continue to rely on Chark and give him plenty of targets, which will work out well for fantasy owners.

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City (17.2)

2. George Kittle, San Francisco (16.1)

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore (14.1)

4. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia (13.9)

5. Austin Hooper, Atlanta (13.4)

6. Will Dissly, Seattle (10.9)

7. Greg Olsen, Carolina (10.1)

8. Delanie Walker, Tennessee (8.4)

9. Jared Cook, New Orleans (8.1)

10. Gerald Everett, Los Angeles Rams (8)

Will Dissly vs. Cleveland

A key part of the 4-1 Seattle Seahawks' offense, Will Dissly is becoming one of the more reliable fantasy options at tight end this season. He scored four touchdowns over a three-week span. Then, although he was kept out of the end zone in Week 5, he had a season-high 88 total yards.

Dissly has totaled at least 50 yards in four straight games. He also continues to be one of Seattle's top threats in the red zone.

Expect Dissly to get back in the end zone Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, who are allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends per game this season.