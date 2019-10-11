Daily Fantasy Football Week 6: Strategy Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel Lineups

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

NFL games with tons of offense are great for daily fantasy players, as they can identify those matchups and load their lineups with several players poised to have a big day.

This week, that game could be the Sunday matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Both teams have solid offenses and have struggled defensively, which should be a recipe for a lot of fantasy points from players in that contest.

But you can't start only Falcons and Cardinals players in your lineup, even though it might be wise to use a few. Heading into Week 6, here's some advice for players you want to play on Sunday.

Week 6 Players to Consider

Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan: $8,100 FanDuel, $6,400 DraftKings

Miami Dolphins QB Josh Rosen: $6,400 FanDuel, $4,500 DraftKings

Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake: $5,600 FanDuel, $4,400 DraftKings

Baltimore Ravens RB Mark Ingram: $7,500 FanDuel, $6,600 DraftKings

Los Angeles Chargers WR Keenan Allen: $7,300 FanDuel, $7,000 DraftKings

Jacksonville Jaguars WR DJ Chark: $6,500 FanDuel, $5,500 DraftKings

Atlanta Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu: $6,000 FanDuel, $4,500 DraftKings

Seattle Seahawks TE Will Dissly: $6,000 FanDuel, $4,900 DraftKings

Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen: $5,500 FanDuel, $4,200 DraftKings

Go with the Dolphins for once

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

This may be one of the only times this season that Dolphins players should actually be considered for your FanDuel or DraftKings lineup. And that's because of their opponent this week.

At 0-5, the Redskins are in disarray, having just fired head coach Jay Gruden and continuing to play veteran quarterbacks Case Keenum and Colt McCoy over rookie Dwayne Haskins. Washington's offense is having trouble sustaining drives, leading to its defense spending a lot of time on the field. And that's great news for Miami's offense.

Josh Rosen and Kenyan Drake are both cheap options to plug into a lineup this week, as both should have solid days in what could be one of the Dolphins' only wins of the season. The Redskins are allowing 407.8 yards per game, which ranks fifth-worst in the NFL, with 144 of it coming on the ground, also fifth-worst.

Drake should get a lot of looks in the rushing and passing games, and Rosen should have his best game since joining Miami.

Get ready for a lot of offense in the desert

The Falcons and Cardinals may both be one-win teams, but that's more because of their poor defenses. Both of these teams can put up a lot of points with talented players on their offenses.

Especially Atlanta, which is looking to bounce back from three straight losses when it travels to Arizona on Sunday. And it will likely rely on its offense to do so.

Even though the Falcons lost 53-32 to the Texans last week, quarterback Matt Ryan had his best fantasy day of the season so far, passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns while also adding a rushing score. He's poised to have another strong game against a Cardinals defense that is middle of the pack in the NFL.

The Falcons have several strong receivers, but Mohamed Sanu could be the one to play this week. He runs most of his routes out of the slot, and the Cardinals are allowing the third-most receptions, third-most yards and second-most touchdowns to slot receivers in the NFL this season.

Trust Greg Olsen to bounce back

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Fantasy owners have been disappointed with Greg Olsen the past two weeks, as he's been nearly nonexistent in the Panthers' offense. But this should be the week he gets back on track.

In Week 4, the tight end had two receptions for five years in Carolina's win at Houston. Then, last week, he was targeted only twice and had no receptions in its victory over Jacksonville.

Over the first three weeks of the season, Olsen had 16 receptions for 221 yards and two touchdowns, and now that he's gotten more reps with quarterback Kyle Allen, he should get back to making an impact.

Plus, the Panthers are facing the Buccaneers, who have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends in the NFL this season. And make sure to lock him into your FanDuel or DraftKings lineup early, because the game has a 9:30 a.m. ET start in London.