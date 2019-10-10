Video: Rob Gronkowski Says 'I'll Always Keep It Open' When Talking NFL Return

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski began his new job as a Fox Sports analyst, but he didn't rule out a return to the football field.

The former New England Patriots tight end discussed his willingness to end his retirement Thursday:

"I'll always keep it open," Gronkowski said.

However, he did explain that it wasn't necessarily coming soon.

"I would have to be feeling it, feeling it big time to come back," he noted.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft also left the door open for a possible return, noting Thursday that Gronkowski hadn't officially filed retirement papers (h/t Adam Schefter of ESPN). Kraft will "hope and pray" that the five-time Pro Bowler will return.

Gronkowski is still only 30 years old, retiring after nine years in the NFL.

The problem is the tight end also dealt with significant injuries throughout his career, missing time in each of the last seven seasons. His 52.5 receiving yards per game in 2018 were the lowest since his rookie season.

With three Super Bowls already on his resume and a likely spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there isn't a lot of motivation to return to the field.

Still, it seems Gronkowski will keep his options open going forward.