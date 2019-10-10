Look: Rams' Todd Gurley Mocks NCAA with 'Not Concerned About Athletes' Shirt

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 03: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to taking on the Seattle Seahawks during their game at CenturyLink Field on October 03, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley sent a message with his shirt, one aimed at the NCAA:

The shirt read, "Not Concerned About Athletes."

Gurley was a superstar athlete at Georgia before his NFL career, totaling 3,900 yards from scrimmage and 42 total touchdowns in just 30 games. However, he had issues with the NCAA during his collegiate career.

The running back was suspended four games during his final season for accepting $3,000 for autographed memorabilia and other items. A torn ACL at the end of that year also could've hurt his future earnings, but he was taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

The NCAA has come under fire lately after opposing the California law allowing college athletes to profit off their likeness. Superstar athletes like Gurley could help cause change with more criticism of the collegiate ruling body.

