Keenan Allen Says It's 'Not a Secret' Chris Harris Can't Hold His Jockstrap

Harry How/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen wrote that the Denver Broncos' Chris Harris "can’t hold my jockstrap" in response to an Instagram post on a fanpage for the defensive back.

Two days later, Allen followed up on those remarks when he answered a question from Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego:

"Go watch the film, bro," Allen told Ramirez. "This is not a secret."

On Sunday, the Chargers wideout caught four passes on six targets for 18 yards in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos. Two days later, a post for the "25goat" fanpage read "Somebody’s mad" in response to this Allen tweet:

The Chargers wideout then chimed in.

"Now y’all know damn well that boy can’t hold my jock strap. Stop it," he said.

As noted by Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, Allen also criticized the Broncos last season following a 23-22 loss.

"No, I don't think they played well at all," Allen said. "We dominated the game. Turnovers. We gave them some points and that's what happened. They suck."

Allen caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown that day.

The Chargers and Broncos will meet again Dec. 1 in Denver.