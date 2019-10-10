Keenan Allen Says It's 'Not a Secret' Chris Harris Can't Hold His Jockstrap

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorOctober 10, 2019

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers takes a hit from A.J. Johnson #45 of the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter in a 20-13 Broncos win at Dignity Health Sports Park on October 06, 2019 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen wrote that the Denver Broncos' Chris Harris "can’t hold my jockstrap" in response to an Instagram post on a fanpage for the defensive back.

Two days later, Allen followed up on those remarks when he answered a question from Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego:

"Go watch the film, bro," Allen told Ramirez. "This is not a secret."

On Sunday, the Chargers wideout caught four passes on six targets for 18 yards in a 20-13 loss to the Broncos. Two days later, a post for the "25goat" fanpage read "Somebody’s mad" in response to this Allen tweet:

The Chargers wideout then chimed in.

"Now y’all know damn well that boy can’t hold my jock strap. Stop it," he said.

As noted by Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com, Allen also criticized the Broncos last season following a 23-22 loss.

"No, I don't think they played well at all," Allen said. "We dominated the game. Turnovers. We gave them some points and that's what happened. They suck."

Allen caught nine passes for 89 yards and a touchdown that day.

The Chargers and Broncos will meet again Dec. 1 in Denver.

Related

    Kap's Reps Release List of Facts to Address 'False Narratives'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap's Reps Release List of Facts to Address 'False Narratives'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Baker, OBJ Upset by Team's Struggles

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Baker, OBJ Upset by Team's Struggles

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R's Picks for Week 6 ✅

    Our experts pick every game against the spread 🤑

    NFL logo
    NFL

    B/R's Picks for Week 6 ✅

    Our experts pick every game against the spread 🤑

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Khan Expects Ramsey to Play Sunday

    Jags owner says he had a 'heart-to-heart' with Jalen Ramsey

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Khan Expects Ramsey to Play Sunday

    Jags owner says he had a 'heart-to-heart' with Jalen Ramsey

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report