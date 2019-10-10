Colin Kaepernick's Reps Release List of Facts to Address 'False Narratives'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Representatives for free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick released a list of statements Thursday to address what they deemed "false narratives" surrounding their client.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided the full release from agent Jeff Nalley and PR director Jasmine Windham:

Kaepernick became a free agent in March 2017 when he opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. His reps state the Niners didn't give him an option to remain with the team and said he'd be released if he didn't opt out.

The 31-year-old University of Nevada started the movement of kneeling for the national anthem in order to protest racial injustice and police brutality in August 2016.

"I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color," Kaepernick told NFL Media's Steve Wyche. "To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder."

He eventually filed a collusion grievance against the NFL after no team was willing to sign him. Kaepernick and the NFL reached a settlement in February.

Kaepernick expressed his interest in another opportunity in August with a Twitter video:

The Wisconsin native finished his time in San Francisco with a 59.8 percent completion rate, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He added 2,300 rushing yards and 13 scores on the ground.

His Approximate Value during his five years as the Niners' primary starter (2012-2016) ranked 18th among quarterbacks, per Pro Football Reference.

His reps confirmed he has still received no offers from NFL teams.