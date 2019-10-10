Report: Bengals' A.J. Green Has 'Possibility' of Week 7 Return from Ankle Injury

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practiced Thursday on a limited basis.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the seven-time Pro Bowler will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens but might be back in time for the team's Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Green underwent ankle surgery in July and has yet to play this season. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday the team expected him to miss yet another week of practice: "We'll get A.J. through this week. He will not practice this week. He'll be on the rehab field. He's making good progress."

Unless he can suddenly play defense, Green's return is unlikely to change the course of 2019 for Cincinnati. The team is 0-5 thanks in large part to allowing the second-most yards (411.8 per game) in the NFL.

The Bengals effectively pulled the trigger on a long-term rebuild when they fired Marvin Lewis and hired the 36-year-old Taylor as his replacement.

Dealing Green, who's in the final year of his contract, would be one way to further the rebuild. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Cincinnati might be able to receive a first-round draft pick in return but added the general belief is that ownership won't sign off on a trade.

Taylor removed any doubt Thursday.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29. If Green has an outstanding performance or two before then, it could provide enough motivation for an interested suitor to put together a big enough offer to test the Bengals' resolve.