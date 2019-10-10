Report: Bengals' A.J. Green Has 'Possibility' of Week 7 Return from Ankle Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2019

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 22: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals on the field before a game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on September 22, 2019 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo beats Cincinnati 21 to 17. (Photo by Timothy T. Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practiced Thursday on a limited basis.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the seven-time Pro Bowler will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens but might be back in time for the team's Week 7 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Green underwent ankle surgery in July and has yet to play this season. Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Monday the team expected him to miss yet another week of practice: "We'll get A.J. through this week. He will not practice this week. He'll be on the rehab field. He's making good progress."

Unless he can suddenly play defense, Green's return is unlikely to change the course of 2019 for Cincinnati. The team is 0-5 thanks in large part to allowing the second-most yards (411.8 per game) in the NFL.

The Bengals effectively pulled the trigger on a long-term rebuild when they fired Marvin Lewis and hired the 36-year-old Taylor as his replacement.

Dealing Green, who's in the final year of his contract, would be one way to further the rebuild. CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported Cincinnati might be able to receive a first-round draft pick in return but added the general belief is that ownership won't sign off on a trade.

Taylor removed any doubt Thursday.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29. If Green has an outstanding performance or two before then, it could provide enough motivation for an interested suitor to put together a big enough offer to test the Bengals' resolve.

Related

    A.J. Green to Practice Today

    Bengals WR (ankle) won't play Week 6

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    A.J. Green to Practice Today

    Bengals WR (ankle) won't play Week 6

    Josh Alper
    via ProFootballTalk

    How to Fix Bengals' Struggling Offense? Start in the Red Zone

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    How to Fix Bengals' Struggling Offense? Start in the Red Zone

    Ben Baby
    via ESPN.com

    Patience May Be Starting to Pay Off for Bengals’ Passing Game

    Cincinnati Bengals logo
    Cincinnati Bengals

    Patience May Be Starting to Pay Off for Bengals’ Passing Game

    Cincy Jungle
    via Cincy Jungle

    Khan Expects Ramsey to Play Sunday

    Jags owner says he had a 'heart-to-heart' with Jalen Ramsey

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Khan Expects Ramsey to Play Sunday

    Jags owner says he had a 'heart-to-heart' with Jalen Ramsey

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report