World Series 2019: Updated Bracket, Predictions Following NLDS

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The New York Yankees sit in the most favorable position of the teams left in the MLB postseason.

The American League East champion earned four days off between the ALDS and ALCS by sweeping the Minnesota Twins.

But extra days off may not translate into a World Series berth, especially if Aaron Boone's team has to travel to Minute Maid Park for Games 1 and 2.

New York's best-case scenario is to remain at home to start the ALCS versus the Tampa Bay Rays, who are looking to become the third road team to win Game 5 of the division series.

The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals face quick turnarounds from their NLDS triumphs, as the NLCS opens Friday at Busch Stadium.

The Nationals and Cardinals carry two-game winning streaks into Game 1, but Mike Shildt's ballclub enters with an advantage from their regular-season meetings that could put it into the Fall Classic.

Postseason Bracket

Predictions

Houston over St. Louis

The Astros are 62-21 at home and have two of the best arms in baseball in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

In addition, they have a third reliable starter in Zack Greinke and a lineup with championship-winning experience from 2017.

Even if they enter the ALCS on short rest from a Game 5 win over Tampa Bay, the Astros are in a good position to qualify for the World Series. A.J. Hinch's team went 4-3 versus the Yankees in the regular season, and it has Greinke and Jose Urquidy in tow to back up Verlander and Cole.

Depending on how Thursday's matchup with the Rays plays out, the Astros could give Verlander plenty of rest to start Game 3 and allow Cole proper recovery time to go in Game 4.

Greinke might not be Houston's best option, as he let up six runs to Tampa Bay, but if he and Urquidy throw well, they could allow the bullpen to finish off games.

The same could be said about New York's starters, who may only have to go five or six innings, with Adam Ottavino, Chad Green, Zack Britton, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman waiting to come out of the bullpen.

New York's relievers conceded three earned runs in 13.1 innings against the Twins. However, the difference in the ALCS could be home-field advantage. Houston won all three of its meetings with New York at Minute Maid Park, and it put up 24 runs in its past seven ALCS home games.

In 2017, the Astros held the Yankees to three runs in four meetings in Houston. If the Astros boast a similar dominance in their ball park, they could be off to their second World Series in three seasons.

Thanks to Washington's come-from-behind win Wednesday, St. Louis will benefit from up to four home games in the NLCS.

The Cardinals enter the second round off a 13-run performance and with a 5-2 regular-season record versus the Nationals.

Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson earned victories against Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg during the September series at Busch Stadium. St. Louis also possesses a rested bullpen after Jack Flaherty tossed six innings at SunTrust Park on Wednesday.

Conversely, Washington used Sean Doolittle, Tanner Rainey and Daniel Hudson to shut down the Dodgers in its series-clinching win.

The Cardinals scored five or more runs in three NLDS clashes, while Washington did so in two. They also outscored the Nationals 26-17 in their seven regular-season meetings.

If Paul Goldschmidt, Marcell Ozuna and Co. provide the same backing for their pitchers, the Cardinals could be fighting for their first championship since 2011.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

