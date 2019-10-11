Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 7

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Week 6 is the first time four NFL teams hit their bye week at the same time.

You won't have access to the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts or Oakland Raiders. The biggest names off the board include Josh Allen, John Brown, Allen Robinson II, David Montgomery, T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams.

Luckily, this week's sleeper group covers you with suitable replacements at each position, including a pair of running backs who could get significant boosts if they end up in the starting lineup for their respective teams.

As always, you'll get a pair of quarterback streamers, including Gardner Minshew II. His inclusion has nothing to do with his appearance or any other gimmicks; instead, it has everything to do with his performance, bonus attributes and opponent for this week.

Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.