Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every Position

Fantasy Football Week 6: Matt Camp's Top Sleepers at Every PositionOctober 11, 2019
Week 6 is the first time four NFL teams hit their bye week at the same time.
You won't have access to the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts or Oakland Raiders. The biggest names off the board include Josh Allen, John Brown, Allen Robinson II, David Montgomery, T.Y. Hilton, Marlon Mack, Josh Jacobs, Darren Waller and Tyrell Williams.
Luckily, this week's sleeper group covers you with suitable replacements at each position, including a pair of running backs who could get significant boosts if they end up in the starting lineup for their respective teams.
As always, you'll get a pair of quarterback streamers, including Gardner Minshew II. His inclusion has nothing to do with his appearance or any other gimmicks; instead, it has everything to do with his performance, bonus attributes and opponent for this week.
Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, and he'll solve your problems live. Submit your questions and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.
Kyle Allen, QB, Carolina Panthers
Allen makes his triumphant return to the sleeper article after a successful debut back in Week 3.
Since that game, he's thrown for just 413 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in addition to just four rushing yards. He wasn't meant to stick on your roster. But because he has proved he can perform well with a good matchup, he's in play for Week 6.
The Carolina Panthers face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay this weekend, which is a big reason for Allen's status as a sleeper. Last week, Teddy Bridgewater found his way into this article and proceeded to post a QB4 performance with 314 yards, four touchdowns and one interception on 26-of-34 passing. In three previous games, he had failed to throw for even 200 yards.
Over the last four weeks, the Buccaneers have allowed the second-most points per game to fantasy quarterbacks. Allen has a good chance to shine and give you a cheap option in your quarterback slot who will pay off nicely.
Malcolm Brown, RB, Los Angeles Rams
When Brown had 11 carries for 53 yards and two scores in the opener, Todd Gurley owners began to worry about just how much the starter would touch the ball. Since then, Brown has just 15 carries for 61 yards and no scores in addition to a single reception for 10 yards on three targets.
It looked like Brown was off the fantasy radar...until this week's injury report was released.
Gurley missed practice on Wednesday with a quad injury and was listed as a non-participant for Thursday's walkthrough after practice was canceled due to weather, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. Additionally, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported his status for Week 6 is "up in the air."
Without Gurley, the Rams would certainly turn to Brown, and he could push his way into this week's top 15 running backs. He'd be facing the toughest matchup for a running back over the last month in the visiting San Francisco 49ers, but the volume without the Georgia product would still be the real key.
If Gurley does end up playing, Brown could still have some flex appeal.
Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
Here are Chase Edmonds' carries by game: one, one, three, six, eight.
He's enjoyed a steady, although not massive, rise since the beginning of the season. Plus, he has six receptions for 43 yards on nine targets. While his passing role hasn't increased in a big way, it did peak with last week's three receptions for 18 yard on four targets.
Could Edmonds be in for his biggest role of the season on Sunday?
David Johnson missed the first two days of practice this week with a back issue that developed during the Week 5 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He had his second-lowest snap percentage of the season at 68.9 percent, while Edmonds saw his second-highest snap percentage at 36.5 percent.
If Johnson does play through his back problem, he'd likely be featured as a receiver while Edmonds handles the majority of the carries. If Johnson can't play, Edmonds would eat up nearly all the backfield touches, giving him a chance to exploit the Atlanta Falcons' woes defending pass-catching running backs.
Edmonds has value with or without Johnson, but the typical starter's health is the difference between calling the 2018 fourth-rounder a decent flex and a potential top-15 back in Week 6.
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Rams
No, Gerald Everett hasn't pushed his way past Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods or Brandin Cooks to become one of the top three options in the Los Angeles Rams offense. He is fourth in targets, catches and yards, which is certainly interesting since it means he's beating out Todd Gurley in all three categories.
Everett is coming off his best performance of the season with seven catches for 136 yards on 11 targets against the Seattle Seahawks. A week prior, he hauled in five passes for 44 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. That's 19 targets in his last two games after he totaled seven in the first three.
Sure, it's only two games, but timing is everything.
Gurley's status remains in question for Week 6 due to a thigh contusion. Cooks is awaiting clearance from the concussion he suffered a little more than a week ago. If either can't go, Everett's role could be even more important.
He could be a top-10 fantasy tight end for Week 6, so treat him as such.
Gardner Minshew II, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
I have no interest in all the hoopla surrounding Minshew. I do care about his fantasy production, and he sits at QB11 through five weeks, which makes him a low-end weekly starter.
If you haven't been giving him serious consideration to be in your lineup, stop thinking about it and make the move.
Minshew has a few things working in his favor. First, his volume is ideal. He threw 25 passes in relief of Nick Foles in Week 1 and has since thrown at least 30 passes in each game, including 44 last week in Carolina. That's helped him get to nine touchdowns with just one interception. That's more scores than Jared Goff, Philip Rivers and Aaron Rodgers.
Another checkmark in the pros column for Minshew is the connection he has with DJ Chark Jr. He is fifth in the league with 485 yards, and only Chris Godwin (6) has more touchdowns than Chark (5). The receiver's emergence and talent is a key factor in trusting Minshew as your fantasy quarterback.
The biggest bonus to Minshew's value is what he's doing as a runner. In five games, he has 134 yards on 19 carries, including two games with at least 42 rushing yards. I live by the philosophy of "look for legs" when it comes to finding a quarterback, and Minshew is running enough that I expect his rushing production to be consistent and reliable.
Minshew's season production proves he's already in the fantasy starter conversation, but if you need a nudge for Week 6, just know his matchup with the New Orleans Saints is the fifth-easiest for quarterbacks in the last month. When it comes to fantasy production, the mania is real.
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Atlanta Falcons
Sanu may not get the fantasy love Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley do, but in a bind, he's always worth a shot. This week could be one of those shots, as the matchup looks to be in his favor.
The Falcons face a shaky Arizona Cardinals secondary. While the narrative about the Cardinals has been centered on how bad that unit has defended tight ends, it's also about the struggles they've had defending slot receivers. Sanu could be the latest slot guy to thrive in this matchup, and it's not like he's been a ghost in this offense.
In fact, Sanu is second on the Falcons in receptions with 29 to Austin Hooper's 34—ahead of Jones (26) and Ridley (21). He also has more targets than Ridley (36-32), while Hooper is second with 42 to Jones' 44. It shows Sanu is right in the middle of things in this passing game even if he doesn't get the recognition of Jones, Ridley or even Hooper.
Sanu is the sneaky play of this group this week with a good chance to exploit a weakness in the Cardinals defense.
Auden Tate, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
The continued absence of A.J. Green coupled with John Ross III landing on injured reserve after Week 4 has opened opportunities for others, such as Tate.
In the team's first game without Ross, Tate hauled in three of his six targets for 26 yards and a touchdown. While that was Tate's first score of the year, he's had at least six targets in three straight weeks. He also has at least 50 yards or a score in each of the last three games.
The primary reasoning for Tate's appearance as a sleeper is his increased role, which has even more value this week. That's because the Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens. Once considered one of the tougher matchups, Baltimore's secondary looks vulnerable as the fourth-easiest matchup for wide receivers over the last four weeks. Tate should be at least in the WR3 conversation.
All stats, unless otherwise indicated, courtesy of FantasyPros, NFL.com and Pro Football Reference.