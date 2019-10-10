Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, Darby Allin Impresses, More AEW Dynamite Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Coming off a successful debut, All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite had a bigger task for Wednesday's edition: prove to viewers they should keep coming back week after week.

To say the promotion delivered would be an understatement.

The first episode sort of felt like a one-off. Wednesday night, Chris Jericho forged a big, bad group, MJF's allegiance was tested, Jon Moxley got back in the ring, Pac had some of the best character development seen in a long time and Darby Allin emerged as a worthwhile top contender.

And that's to name only a few of the critical details. With an apparent snap of the fingers, AEW has paved the road to week-by-week storytelling viewers should feel encouraged to catch.

The following were the top moments.