NFL TV Schedule 2019: Week 6 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The NFL's divisional races are beginning to heat up. Entering Week 6, no team has more than a one-game lead in its respective division. Even the New England Patriots, who typically dominate the AFC East, have the Buffalo Bills nipping at their proverbial heels.

It's still early, obviously, but this is the point in the season when teams often begin to pull away. It's possible some teams do exactly that this week, which is why you'll want to keep up with all of the action.

Here, you'll find a look at the full Week 6 television and live-stream schedule, along with a closer examination of some of the week's most important games.

NFL Week 6 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 6 Schedule, National TV and Live Stream

Thursday, October 10



8:20 p.m. ET



New York Giants at New England Patriots: Fox, NFL Network, Prime Video

Sunday, October 13

9:30 a.m. ET



Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: NFL Network

1 p.m. ET

Washington Redskins at Miami Dolphins: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs: CBS, CBS All Access

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars: CBS, CBS All Access

Seattle Seahawks at Cleveland Browns: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens: CBS, CBS All Access

4:05 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:25 p.m. ET

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets: CBS, CBS All Access

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos: CBS, CBS All Access

8:20 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers: NBC, NBC Sports

Monday, October 14

8:15 p.m. ET

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers: ESPN, WatchESPN

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

This is a critical game for both the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs. However, it might be most important for Kansas City.

While the Texans are trying to keep pace in the crowded AFC South, the Chiefs are trying to regain their offensive dominance.

Teams have figured out how to limit Kansas City's explosive offense in recent weeks—it took a fourth-quarter comeback to win in Week 4, and the offense produced just 13 points in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Both the Colts and the Detroit Lions used sustained drives to win the time-of-possession battle and to keep the Chiefs offense out of rhythm. That proved to be problematic, as the Chiefs defense—which has allowed an average of 393 yards—isn't very good.

The Texans will likely try the same tactic on Sunday, and it will be up to Kansas City to find a different path to victory.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are the lone unbeaten team in the NFC, and they hold a half-game lead over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. If the 49ers want to ensure they remain on top, they'll have to knock off the Rams in Los Angeles.

This is really a bigger game for the Rams, though, who are in danger of falling back in the divisional race. Back-to-back losses have L.A. sitting at 3-2, which is not where the NFC champs planned to be.

Defense has been the biggest issue for the Rams over the last two weeks, and surrendering chunk plays has been a particular problem.

"The big ball's the thing that's been occurring these last few weeks," Rams cornerback Marcus Peters said, per Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. "...just eliminate it."

The long ball won't be the biggest challenge for the Rams defense this week. It will be Kyle Shanahan's creative and explosive rushing attack.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The NFC North might be the best division in football, as every team currently holds a winning record. Therefore, Monday night's matchup between the Lions and the Green Bay Packers will be extremely important for both teams.

The Packers are starting to find their way offensively, which makes them a dangerous team. Their defense has allowed just 18.6 points per game, and the offense has produced at least 27 points in each of the past three weeks.

The Lions represent a very real challenge, though. They're coming off the bye and a narrow loss to the Chiefs before that. Detroit also has the kind of balanced offensive attack—it ranks seventh in passing, 14th in rushing—that can move the ball against Green Bay's emerging defense.

Detroit has won the last four matchups against Green Bay, and quarterback Matthew Stafford has been superb (nine TDs, no INTs) during that stretch. The Lions will look to keep that momentum rolling on Monday night. If they do, they should hold the division lead by the end of Week 6.