Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Regrets Shoving OC Eric Bieniemy in Week 5: 'We're Good'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2019

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 06: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs spoke with head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs on the bench in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on October 6, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
David Eulitt/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was seen shoving offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, but he said the two have made up.

"We're good," Kelce said Wednesday, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. "Me and Coach Bieniemy have a very close relationship. I love him. He's helped me out tremendously as a person, as a professional, and I'm sure he'll keep doing that throughout the rest of my career."

The tight end hugged Bieniemy on the sidelines shortly after the shove.

Frustrations were clearly high in what became a 19-13 loss to the Colts, the Chiefs' first defeat of the season.

Kelce had especially struggled while failing to bring in some catchable passes. He ended up with 70 receiving yards but caught only four of his 10 targets.

Despite the confrontation, he still has plenty of respect for Bieniemy.

"He's like a father figure, in terms of being there for me on the field," Kelce said. "We're wired a little bit the same when it comes to our competitive edge. ... It's something immediately I regretted, and I just wanted to make it good and let him know that, 'You know what? I'm ready to rock and roll for you.'"

Bieniemy has been with the Chiefs for the past seven years, serving as the team's running backs coach before taking over the offensive coordinator role in 2018.

