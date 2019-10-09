Video: Richard Sherman Apologizes to Browns' Baker Mayfield over Handshake Drama

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman expressed remorse Wednesday for saying Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn't shake his hand prior to Monday night's game between the Niners and Browns.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Sherman said he intended to contact Mayfield and apologize for publicly criticizing him:

"It's definitely my bad," Sherman said. "You know, I never want anybody to have to deal with ... some stuff that they didn't do. And, so the questions that he's gonna get and the annoying, nonsense questions about some stuff that happened in a game that's already been done, sure he'll get an apology for that."

Sherman's apology came after video surfaced seemingly showing Mayfield shaking his hand during the pregame coin toss:

The 49ers went on to trounce the Browns 31-3. Mayfield struggled to the tune of just 100 passing yards and two interceptions, one of which was secured by Sherman.

Sherman added: "I'll probably reach out to him via text or social media to actually get a hold of him and talk to him ... on the phone. ... He definitely deserves an apology, and that's my bad on that."

Monday's game was one of the toughest of Mayfield's career to this point, and this season has been a struggle for him overall.

On the heels of a strong rookie campaign that saw him throw for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, Mayfield has completed just 55.9 percent of his passes for 1,247 yards, four touchdowns and eight picks through five games this season.

The Browns are also off to a disappointing 2-3 start after many picked them to win the AFC North prior to the season.

Cleveland is just one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for first in the AFC North, however, and it holds the tiebreaker over the Ravens after beating them 40-25 in Week 4.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1990, and Sherman once again looks like an elite corner with two interceptions through four games.