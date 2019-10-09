NFL Week 6 Picks: Game-by-Game Over/Under Predictions

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Not many people would have predicted the San Francisco 49ers to be one of two undefeated teams in the NFL five weeks into the season. But that's exactly what has happened.

The 49ers and New England Patriots, last season's Super Bowl champions, are the only unbeaten teams entering Week 6. Both are in action this week, as the Patriots host the New York Giants on Thursday night and the 49ers are going on the road to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Heading into Week 6 of the season, here's a look at odds, over/under lines and predictions for every game this week.

Week 6 Odds, Predictions

Picks are made against the spread

N.Y. Giants at New England (-17); Over/Under 42 points

Carolina (-2) vs. Tampa Bay in London; O/U 47.5

Seattle at Cleveland (no line)

Houston at Kansas City (-5); O/U 55

Washington (-3.5) at Miami; O/U 41

Philadelphia at Minnesota (-3); O/U 44

New Orleans at Jacksonville (-1); O/U 44

Cincinnati at Baltimore (-11.5); O/U 48.5

San Francisco at L.A. Rams (no line)

Atlanta (-2.5) at Arizona; O/U 51.5

Tennessee at Denver (-2.5); O/U 39.5

Dallas (-7) at N.Y. Jets; O/U 43

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers (-7); O/U 41.5

Detroit at Green Bay (-4); O/U 47

Odds obtained via Caesars

Chiefs, Texans set for offensive shootout

Kansas City has one of the best offenses in the NFL. Houston is coming off one of the best offensive performances of the season. Going head-to-head with each other, it's expected that these two teams are going to put up a lot of points.

The Chiefs had scored at least 26 points in 22 straight games before they were held to 13 in their loss to the Colts on Sunday night, their first defeat of the season. But Kansas City's offense is poised to bounce back, especially with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill nearing a return from his shoulder injury.

The Texans' offense has been inconsistent this season, but they were rolling on Sunday when they scored 53 points in a win over the Falcons. This team has plenty of playmakers on offense, led by quarterback Deshaun Watson, so there's no reason it can't keep excelling.

Even with the over/under line at 55 for this game, bet the over and enjoy all of the touchdowns that are about to come from these two teams.

The Cardinals and Falcons could also put up a lot of points

In another game with a high over/under line, the Cardinals and Falcons each seek their second win of the season when they face off on Sunday.

Atlanta was on the other side of Houston's huge offensive performance on Sunday, and it's been typical for the Falcons' defense to struggle this season. They've allowed at least 20 points in every game during their 1-4 start.

The Cardinals have actually been worse defensively, as they've allowed at least 23 points during their 1-3-1 start.

Plus, both of these teams have exciting players on offense. Will Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray continue to impress and help his team start their first winning streak of the year? Or will Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and a talented receiving corps be too much for Arizona's defense to handle?

Either way, expect a lot of points and bet the over.

Struggling winless teams go head-to-head

The Dolphins and Redskins have been two of the worst teams in the NFL this season. But one of them is guaranteed to get their first win of the season this week, as Washington travels to Miami for a Sunday matchup.

The over/under line for the game is low at 41, but still bet on the under for this matchup.

The Dolphins have scored only 26 points in four games, the fewest in the NFL this season. They also haven't scored more than 10 in a game and have only scored a touchdown in two games.

With 73 points in five games, the Redskins have the lowest offensive output in the NFC so far this season. They fired head coach Jay Gruden on Monday, but it could take a while for the offense to get in a rhythm with a change in game plan coming.

The game could be ugly, but one of these two teams has to win. The winning bet for the game, however, is the under.